LUVERNE -- Tamarcus Shipmon ran for 136 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown as Goshen took the 48-0 win.
Bryan Galloway, who scored three touchdowns, opened the scoring with a 4-yard run in the opening quarter. The PAT was blocked.
Galloway scored his second touchdown later in the quarter and also ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Shipmon scored on a 79-yard run. The extra point kick was missed.
Galloway connected with RaQuan Martin for a 30-yard touchdown completion. Will Snyder threw to Tre Dix for a 2-point conversion.
Martin had four catches for 135 yards. Galloway was 6-of-8 passing for 171 yards.
Still in the second quarter, Galloway and Martin connected again, this time for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Niko Tempelis added the extra point kick.
Galloway scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter and Ja’Raye Blair scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Makel Avery had six tackles to lead the Goshen defense.
Goshen compiled 406 yards of offense, while limiting Zion Chapel to 24.
Zion Chapel visits Luverne Friday.
