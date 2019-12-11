Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils could’ve rolled over and played dead when they fell behind visiting Shelton State by 24 points Tuesday night in Ray Lolley Gym.
But the Weevils didn’t quit; instead, they roared back and had a chance to win at the end but just didn’t quite get the job done.
Shelton won, 83-80.
“I am so proud of the way our guys battled back,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “Shelton is in the Top 15 in the country; they have several D-I transfers; they’re big and strong; and we proved we can play with top teams.”
Ryan Sanders led Enterprise with 22 points and Ryan Davis and Jalen Smith added 11 points apiece in the come-from-behind effort.
“We were down two points and got the ball back after a missed free throw with less than 20 seconds to play,” Williams said. “We just didn’t get off the shot we needed and that was the game.
“I told the guys how proud I was of them for playing so hard. I told them if they’ll continue to play hard like they have the last few games, we can make some noise in the state.”
Shelton (8-2) leads the North Division; ESCC’s next opponent is second.
Enterprise (4-6) travels to play Gadsden (9-3) Thursday.
Wallace-Selma (13-2) leads the South Division; Enterprise is in fourth place and will end the pre-division portion of its schedule at Bevill State (6-7) Monday.
The South Division-leading Enterprise Weevil Women (5-3) were idle Tuesday but will return to action in Gadsden Thursday in their final game before the holiday break.
