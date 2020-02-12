The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women improved to 4-1 in the early going of the 2020 softball season by sweeping a doubleheader against Thomas University’s jayvee squad Tuesday in Thomasville, Georgia.
In the opener, ESCC claimed a 6-2 win off seven hits.
Tori Burk doubled, singled and drove in a run and Haley Green had a pair of singles and 3 RBI to lead the Enterprise charge.
Taylor Jordan singled and drove in a run; Chasilyn Sawyers doubled and scored a run; and Brianna Harper singled and scored two runs.
Kaitlynn Diaz drew two walks and scored a run and Shelby Kyser and Katie Dennis scored a run apiece.
In the nightcap, the Weevils got six hits in a 5-4 win in eight innings.
Diaz had three singles, an RBI and a run scored, and Green was 2-for-2 with 3 RBI.
Sawyers singled and scored a run; Jordan singled and had an RBI;
Burk and Kyser scored a run each, and Lillian Reynolds had an RBI and scored a run.
