JACK -- Brockston Bragg rushed for three touchdowns, leading Zion Chapel to a 43-14 victory over Central Hayneville Friday night at Greene Memorial Stadium.
Zion Chapel improved to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in Class 2A, Region 3. Central Hayneville dropped to 2-5 and 1-4.
Zay Adair and Austin Johns both had one rushing touchdown and the two combined for a touchdown with Johns throwing to Adair for a passing score.
Zion Chapel also earned a safety in the game.
The Rebels visit Samson Friday.
