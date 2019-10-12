Zion Chapel Rebels

JACK -- Brockston Bragg rushed for three touchdowns, leading Zion Chapel to a 43-14 victory over Central Hayneville Friday night at Greene Memorial Stadium.

Zion Chapel improved to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in Class 2A, Region 3. Central Hayneville dropped to 2-5 and 1-4.

Zay Adair and Austin Johns both had one rushing touchdown and the two combined for a touchdown with Johns throwing to Adair for a passing score.

Zion Chapel also earned a safety in the game.

The Rebels visit Samson Friday.

