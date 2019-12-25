Elba’s varsity girls basketball team has pieces in place to contend in a very competitive 1A, Area 3 race.
It’s the execution that will determine how far the Tigers can go, head coach Shaun Hammonds said.
Elba (8-4) went 2-1 in last week’s Slocomb Holiday Hoops Tournament, losing only to Poplar Springs in the title game.
“Florida basketball,” Hammonds summed up. “There’s not a bad team in Florida, in my opinion. But we’re winning games, and that’s always a plus.
“It’s my second year back here and we’re still implementing things that I like. I want the kids to work hard and let’s keep the winning coming.”
The coach said his team has a lot of experience.
“A lot of them have played multiple years at the varsity level,” Hammonds said. “We’re long, quick and athletic. We handle the ball well. We’ve got some things in place, if we can just execute. Execution is the biggest thing. If we play well, other teams will be in trouble. If we don’t play well, then we make it hard on ourselves.”
Elba can be versatile. The Tigers can run the floor or operate a half-court offense. They do prefer to pressure the basketball on defense.
“Jaylyn Baker (a 5-foot-11 junior) on the inside creates a post presence,” Hammonds said. “Our senior point guard, Freeda Hooks, she’s quick, she plays defense real well and she can get up and down the court. If I need a shutdown defender, I know I can count on her.”
In addition to the 1-2 punch of Baker and Hooks, Melissa Williams is a strong outside shooter who can keep defenses from collapsing inside or double-teaming Hooks.
“She’s got a great shot. She can knock them down in open space,” the coach said.
Hammonds said the Tigers didn’t travel to camps last summer.
“We basically just stayed in the gym, working on just shooting the basketball,” he said. “Scoring was an issue last year. We lost our leading scorer A’Maysia Whitfield.”
The work has paid some dividends, especially with the depth on the team.
“My first group, I kind of knew what to expect,” the coach said. “I guess my biggest surprise is every game I’ve had somebody come off the bench and step up. Celeste Edwards has done that. Undreya Chism are two who have done that. Yada Caldwell, a ninth-grader, keeps contributing.
“Two of my starters (Hooks and Williams) are seniors. We’re returning a majority of the team back, even next year. We’ll miss not having our point guard, but we’re bringing a couple prospects along.”
The Tigers have a shorter break than most this week. They return to action in Red Level on Dec. 26 for the Red Level Christmas Tournament beginning Dec. 26. Hammonds said besides execution, he would like to see his team develop more on “just the mental part of basketball.”
“Not having to coaching every individual play and having them just see it naturally,” he said. “My thing is, if you’re having to think about it, it’s too late. But that part is getting better the more we play.”
Elba should contend for the 1A, Area 3 title, but it will have to work for it.
“We probably have the toughest area in 1A, top to bottom, in the South,” Hammonds said. “Brantley’s winning, Florala’s winning, Kinston’s going to be a good, too. They’ve beaten some people. And we’re winning. It’s going to be a pretty tough area.”
