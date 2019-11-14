High school football games involving schools from Coffee County: All games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15WHO: Elba Tigers at Lanett Panthers
WHAT: Second round of Class 1A playoffs
WHERE: at Morgan-Washburn Stadium, Lanett
SERIES: First meeting
RECORDS: Elba 8-3, Lanett 10-0
COACHES: Glen Johnson (5-2 as interim head coach at Elba this season); Clifford Story (85-38 in 11th season at Lanett)
NOTEWORTHY: Valley has shutout 5 opponents this season, including its last 4. The Panthers have outscored their 10 foes 351-68, allowing less than 7 points per game. Lanett’s two close games were wins over Class 5A Valley and 4A Handley of Roanoke. The Panthers have won 46 games over the last 4 seasons, including a perfect 15-0 and state championship at Class 2A in 2017. Elba is in the state playoffs for its 13th consecutive season, but the Tigers have not made it past the second round since 2016.
NCAA Games of Local InterestSaturday, Nov. 16» Alabama at Mississippi State (ESPN), 11 a.m.
» Alabama State at Forida State (FSN), 11 a.m.
» Florida at Missouri (CBS), 11 a.m.
» Huntingdon at LaGrange, noon
UTEP at UAB (ESPN3), noon
» Georgia at Auburn (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
» Louisiana at South Alabama (ESPN+), 4 p.m.
NFL Games of Local Interest Sunday, Nov. 17
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.