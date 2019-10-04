Football games of interest

High school football games involving schools from Coffee County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

WHO: Central Phenix City Red Devils at Enterprise Wildcats

WHERE: at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise

SERIES: Central leads, 20-10-1

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Central 48, Enterprise 0

RECORDS: Central 5-1, 2-0; Enterprise 2-4, 1-2

COACHES: Jamey DuBose (59-10 in 6th season at Central, 130-39 in 14th season overall); Rick Darlington (2-4 in 1st season at Enterprise, 216-77 in 24 seasons overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Central lost the season-opener by a field goal to Hoover at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, but has won five straight since. The Red Devils won   the 7A title last season, going undefeated and crushing Thompson 52-7 in the state championship game. Enterprise’s last win over Central was in 2015 on a Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium, 17-14. DuBose began his coaching career at Eufaula, where he was a defensive line and running backs coach as well as the Tigers’ head baseball coach. That’s the only EHS win in the series in the last nine meetings.

 

WHO: New Brockton Gamecocks at Calhoun Tigers

WHERE: at Samuel Brice Stadium, Letohatchee

SERIES: New Brockton leads, 8-1

LAST MEETING: 2018 –New Brockton 54, Calhoun 0

RECORDS: New Brockton 2-4, 1-2; Calhoun 0-5, 0-3

COACHES: Zack Holmes 2-4 in 1st season at New Brockton, 7-17 in 3rd season overall); Ervin Starr (0-25 in 3rd season at Calhoun)

NOTEWORTHY: Calhoun hasn’t won a game since beating Central Hayneville 24-16 on Oct. 24, 2014. The Tigers’ 46-game losing streak is not the longest currently in the state. That belongs to Barbour County at 55 consecutive games. New Brockton has won 7 straight in the series, the last 4 via shutout.

 

WHO: Elba Tigers at Brantley Bulldogs

WHERE: at Brantley Field

SERIES: Elba leads, 32-12

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Elba 26, Brantley 2

RECORDS: Elba 4-2, 3-0; Brantley 4-1, 3-0

COACHES: Glen Johnson (1-1 in 1st year as head coach at Elba after taking over for recently resigned Pate Harrison); Roland Jones Jr. (11-5 in 2nd season at Brantley, 94-35 in 12th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Brantley coach Roland Jones Jr. has led the Bulldogs the last two seasons. His father, Roland Jones Sr., coached there from 1995-98, going 30-19. This series dates back to 1928. Elba won the first 8 meetings and won 19 of 20 from 1949-1972. The Tigers have won the last 2 meetings after dropping 3 straight to Brantley from 2006-12.

 

WHO: Highland Home Flying Squadron at Zion Chapel Rebels

WHERE: at Greene Memorial Stadium, Jack

SERIES: Highland Home leads, 12-7

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Highland Home 58, Zion Chapel 0

RECORDS: Highland Home 4-1, 3-0; Zion Chapel 3-2, 1-2

COACHES: Will Pouncey (4-1 in 1st season at Highland Home); Randy Bryant (10-15 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel)

NOTEWORTHY: The Flying Squadron reached the Class 2A semifinals last season before falling to Region 2 partner Luverne. That loss ended a 12-game winning streak, and after opening this season with a 2-point loss to Class 4A Headland, Highland Home has reeled off 4 straight wins by a combined 209-25.

 

WHO: Kinston Bulldogs at McKenzie Tigers

WHERE: at Williams-Vickery Field, McKenzie

SERIES: McKenzie leads, 14-9

LAST MEETING: 2018 –Kinston 43, McKenzie 21

RECORDS: Kinston 1-4, 1-2; McKenzie 1-4, 1-2

COACHES: Rudy Free (1-4 in 1st season at Kinston, 8-27 in 4th season overall); Tony Norris (18-28 in 5th season at McKenzie)

NOTEWORTHY: Kinston is currently in a 4-way tie for the 4th and final playoffs berth in Class 1A, Region 2. This game could go a long ways is the Bulldogs can pull out a win tonight. Kinston has won the last 2 meetings in the series by a combined 102-49.

 

NCAA Games of Local Interest

Saturday, Oct. 5

Methodist at Huntingdon (HC), 1 p.m.

Alcorn State at Alabama State, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Florida (CBS), 2:30 p.m.

Troy at Missouri (SECN), 3 p.m.

Tuskegee at Albany State, 4 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee (ESPN), 6 p.m.

Rice at UAB (ESPN+), 6 p.m.

