Football games of local interest

High school football games involving schools from Barbour County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

WHO: Enterprise Wildcats at Smiths Station Panthers

WHERE: at Panther Stadium, Smiths Station

SERIES: Enterprise leads 13-7

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Smiths Station 22, Enterprise 16

RECORDS: Enterprise 1-2, 0-1, Smiths Station 2-1, 0-1

COACHES: Rick Darlington (1-2 in 1st season at Enterprise, 215-75 in 24 seasons overall); Mike Glisson (8-5 in 2nd season at Smiths Station; 15-19 in 4th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Last year’s win by Smiths Station snapped a 4-game losing streak to Enterprise, which lost a pair of double-overtime games to the Panthers in 2013 – 41-34 in the first game of the season and 34-28 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

 

WHO: Central Hayneville Lions at New Brockton Gamecocks

WHERE: at Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton

SERIES: New Brockton leads, 7-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 –New Brockton 46, Central Hayneville 12

RECORDS: Central Hayneville 1-1, 0-1, New Brockton 0-3, 0-1

COACHES: Michael Perry Jr. (3-9 in 2nd season at Central Hayneville); Zack Holmes 0-3 in 1st season at New Brockton, 6-17 in 3rd season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Not only has New Brockton never lost to Central Hayneville in 7 tries, the Gamecocks have won by an average of 51-12. The Lions do have a 54-0 win this year, but that was over Barbour County, which has the state’s longest losing streak at 52 consecutive games.

 

WHO: Elba Tigers at Kinston Bulldogs

WHERE: at Kinston Stadium

SERIES: Elba leads, 4-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Elba 38, Kinston 6

RECORDS: Elba 2-1, 1-0; Kinston 0-2, 0-1

COACHES: Pat Harrison (9-5 in 2nd season at Elba, 56-28 in 10th season overall); Rudy Free (0-2 in 1st season at Kinston, 7-25 in 3rd season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Despite being in the same county and now in the same region, the teams have only met four times on the gridiron. The first game was played in 1928. Elba won the first and second meetings in shutouts and has only allowed 6 points in each of the last 2 meetings.

 

WHO: Zion Chapel Rebels at Luverne Tigers

WHERE: at Glenn Daniel Stadium, Luverne

SERIES: Luverne leads, 7-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Luverne 47, Zion Chapel 14

RECORDS: Zion Chapel 1-1, 0-1; Luverne 2-0, 1-0

COACHES: Randy Bryant (8-14 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel); Scott Rials (38-14 in 5th season at Luverne, 162-83 in 22nd season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Zion Chapel lost the first meeting between the two programs, 29-28, in 2012, and has not come close since, losing the last 6 meetings by an average of 47.3-6.2.

 

NCAA Games of Local Interest

College

Saturday, Sept. 14

Alabama at South Carolina (CBS), 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU), 2:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Kentucky State, 3 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Jacksonville State (ESPN+), 3 p.m.

Southern Miss at Troy (ESPN+), 5 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Alabama State, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Auburn (ESPN2), 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Birmingham Southern, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia (ACCN), 6:30 p.m.

