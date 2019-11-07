High school football games involving schools from Coffee County:
All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1WHO: Enterprise Wildcats at McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets
WHERE: at Lipscomb Park, Mobile
SERIES: McGill-Toolen leads, 4-1
LAST MEETING: 2016 — McGill-Toolen 27, Enterprise 23
RECORDS: Enterprise 5-5; McGill-Toolen 10-0
COACHES: Rick Darlington (5-5 in 1st season at Enterprise, 219-78 in 24th season overall); Earnest Hill (32-4 in 3rd season at McGill-Toolen, 51-19 in 6th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: This will be the fifth consecutive meetings of the schools in the state playoffs. McGill-Toolen has averaged 11.6 wins per season in its last five, including this year. The only common opponent is Theodore. McGill-Toolen beat Theodore 17-6 on Oct. 11 at Lipscomb Park, while Enterprise rallied for a 28-27 win last week at Theodore. This will be Enterprise first playoff game since losing at McGill-Toolen, 27-23, in the closing moments of the second-round on Nov. 11, 2017.
WHO: New Brockton Gamecocks at LaFayette Bulldogs
WHAT: Class 7A playoffs
WHERE: at Bulldog Stadium, LaFayette
SERIES: First meeting
RECORDS: New Brockton 5-5, LaFayette 5-4
COACHES: Zack Holmes (5-5 in 1st season at New Brockton, 10-14 in 3rd season overall); James Lucas (40-26 in 6th season at New Brockton; 63-47 in 10th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Despite is 5-4 overall record, LaFayette managed to finish second in its region with a 5-1 mark, losing only to region champ Reeltown 21-14. New Brockton lost its first 4 games this season, but rallied to go 5-5 and place 3rd in its region.
WHO: Zion Chapel Rebels at Reeltown Rebels
WHAT: Class 2A playoffs
WHERE: at Nix-Webster-Oneal Stadium, Reeltown
SERIES: Reeltown leads 2-0
LAST MEETING: 2009 — Reeltown 35, Zion Chapel 0
RECORDS: Zion Chapel 6-4; Reeltown 9-1
COACHES: Randy Bryant (13-17 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel); Matt Johnson (30-14 in 4th season at Reeltown)
NOTEWORTHY: Reeltown’s only loss came in its last outing, 27-26, at Ranburne. This will be Zion Chapel’s first playoff appearance since losing to Barbour County on Nov. 4, 2011, 22-10. The ZC Rebels’ last playoff win was almost 40 years ago, Nov. 16, 1979, over Notasulga, 8-0.
WHO: Marengo Panthers at Elba Tigers
WHAT: Class 1A playoffs
WHERE: at The Mack, Elba
SERIES: First meeting
RECORDS: Marengo 6-4; Elba 7-3
COACHES: Eberne Myrthil (44-24 in 6th season at Marengo, 51-37 in 8 seasons overall); Glen Johnson (4-2 as interim head coach at Elba this season)
NOTEWORTHY: Since Elba won the 2015 state championship, the Tigers have gone just 3-3 in payoff action over the last 3 seasons. This does mark Elba’s 13th consecutive season in the playoffs, trailing only Eufaula in the Wiregrass at 22 straight years.
NCAA Games of Local InterestSaturday, Nov. 9» Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPN), 11 a.m.
» Florida State at Boston College (ACCN), 11 a.m.
Miles at Tuskegee, 1 p.m.
» N.C. Wesleyan at Huntingdon, 1 p.m.
» Alabama State at Texas Southern, 2 p.m.
» South Alabama at Texas State (ESPN+), 2 p.m.
» LSU at Alabama (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
» Georgia Southern at Troy (ESPN+), 2:30 p.m.
» UAB at Southern Miss (NFLN), 2:30 p.m.
Missouri at Georgia (ESPN), 6 p.m.
NFL Games of Local InterestSunday, Nov. 10» Atlanta at New Orleans, noon
