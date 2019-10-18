High school football games involving schools from Coffee County:
All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
WHO: Enterprise Wildcats at Lee Montgomery Generals
WHERE: at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery
SERIES: Tied, 9-9
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Lee 35, Enterprise 28
RECORDS: Enterprise 2-5, 1-3; Lee 6-2, 3-2
COACHES: Rick Darlington (2-5 in 1st season at Enterprise, 216-78 in 24th season overall); Ezell Powell (58-20 in 7th season at Georgiana); Eric Hudson (6-2 in 1st season at Lee)
NOTEWORTHY: Enterprise has lost 3 of the last 4 meetings after a 3-game winning streak against Lee-Montgomery. The last Wildcat victory over the Generals came in 2017, 31-26, at home when EHS held off Henry Ruggs’ one-man wrecking crew at Wildcat Stadium..
WHO: Highland Home Flying Squadron at New Brockton Gamecocks
WHERE: at Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton
SERIES: New Brockton leads, 6-3
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Highland Home 27, New Brockton 14
RECORDS: Highland Home 6-1, 5-0; New Brockton 3-4, 2-2
COACHES: Will Pouncey (6-1 in 1st season at Highland Home); Zack Holmes (3-4 in 1st season at New Brockton, 9-13 in 3rd season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: New Brockton is on a 2-game winning streak after an open date last week. The Gamecocks are looking for their first 3-game winning streak since winning 4 consecutive games midway through last season, a streak that was ended by the Flying Squadron.
WHO: Red Level Tigers at Elba Tigers
WHERE: at The Mack, Elba
SERIES: Elba leads, 4-1
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Elba 41, Red Level 6
RECORDS: Red Level 1-6, 0-5; Elba 5-3, 4-1
COACHES: Kenny Skipper (6-21 in 3rd season at Red Level); Glen Johnson (2-2 as interim head coach at Elba)
NOTEWORTHY: A win tonight will almost assure Elba a first-round home game in the Class 1A playoffs. Elba has won 4 straight in the series, losing only the first meeting in 1925 to Red Level, 7-6. Elba has been to the state playoffs every year since missing in 2006.
WHO: t Zion Chapel Rebels at Samson Tigers
WHERE: at Alva Hawk Stadium, Samson
SERIES: Samson leads, 12-4
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Samson 60, Zion Chapel 10
RECORDS: Zion Chapel 4-3, 2-3; Samson 2-5, 1-3
COACHES: Randy Bryant (11-16 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel); Jason Wambles (6-11 in 2nd season at Samson, 41-72 in 11th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Zion Chapel’s lone win at Samson was in 1985 and the Tigers have beaten the Rebels in their last 6 meetings. This is a key game for Zion Chapel in the hunt to make the state playoffs for the first time since 2011.
WHO: Kinston Bulldogs at Georgiana Panthers
WHERE: at Harmond Field, Georgiana
SERIES: Georgiana leads, 5-4
LAST MEETING: 2018 –Georgiana 46, Kinston 0
RECORDS: Kinston 3-4, 3-2; Georgiana 3-5, 2-3
COACHES: Rudy Free (3-4 in 1st season at Kinston, 10-27 in 4th season overall); Ezell Powell (58-21 in 7th season at Georgiana)
NOTEWORTHY: Kinston is currently tied for 3rd in its region with Florala, whom the Bulldogs visit next week.
NCAA Games of Local Interest
Saturday, Oct. 19
Auburn at Arkansas (SECN), 11 a.m.
Florida at South Carolina (ESPN), 11 a.m.
Huntingdon at Brevard, noon
Central State at Tuskegee, 1 p.m.
Old Dominion at UAB (ESPN+), 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN), 5 p.m.
Florida State at Wake Forest (ACCN), 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN), 8 p.m.
