High school football games involving schools from Barbour County:
All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
WHO: Enterprise Wildcats at Charles Henderson Trojans
WHERE: at Memorial Stadium, Troy
SERIES: Enterprise leads 7-0
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Enterprise 35, Charles Henderson 28
RECORDS: Enterprise 0-1, Charles Henderson 0-1
COACHES: Rick Darlington (0-1 in 1st season at Enterprise, 214-74 in 24 season overall); Brad McCoy (29-26 in 6th season at Charles Henderson, 63-45 in 11th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Enterprise has won the last 2 in the series and 12 of the last 14. The series began in 1924 with Enterprise winning, 98-0.
WHO: New Brockton Gamecocks at Brantley Bulldogs
WHERE: at Brantley Field
SERIES: Glenwood leads, 14-1
LAST MEETING: 2018 -- Providence Christian 35, New Brockton 10
RECORDS: Glenwood 2-0, Lakeside 0-0
COACHES: Zack Holmes 0-1 in 1st season at New Brockton, 6-15 in 3rd season overall); Roland Jones Jr. (7-4 in 2nd season at Brantley, 90-34 in 12th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: New Brockton is trying to end a three-year skid of losing its first two games. Brantley has not lost a season-opener since losing a 49-48 shootout to Straughn in 2016.
WHO: Opp Bobcats at Elba Tigers
WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Elba
SERIES: Opp leads, 44-39
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Elba 53, Opp 33
RECORDS: Opp 0-0, Elba 0-1
COACHES: Brent Hill (30-26 in 6th season at Opp); Pat Harrison (8-4 in 2nd season at Elba, 54-28 in 10th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Elba has won the last 2 meetings in this non-region rivalry. Elba won 7 straight from 2001-11, including a 55-54 triple-overtime classic at Opp in 2006.
WHO: Red Level Tigers at Zion Chapel Rebels
WHERE: at Greene Memorial Stadium, Jack
SERIES: Zion Chapel leads, 2-1
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Zion Chapel 40, Red Level 33
RECORDS: Red Level 0-0, Zion Chapel 0-0
COACHES: Kenny Skipper (5-15 in 3rd season at Red Level); Randy Bryant (7-13 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel)
NOTEWORTHY: Zion Chapel has won the last 2 in the series that has seen each team average 39.7 points per game.
WHO: Kinston Bulldogs at Samson Tigers
WHERE: at Alva Hawks Stadium, Samson
SERIES: Samson leads, 31-6
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Samson 37, Kinston 18
RECORDS: Kinston 0-0; Samson 0-1
COACHES: Rusy Free (first game at Kinston, 7-23 in 4th season overall); Jason Wambles (4-7 in 2nd season at Samson, 39-68 in 11th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Free was head coach at Ariton from 2009-11. Wambles was 32-44 in 7 seasons as head coach at Kinston, losing all 6 playoff appearances.
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Saturday, Aug. 31
South Alabama at Nebraska (ESPN), 11 a.m.
Duke vs. Alabama (at Atlanta, ABC), 2:30 p.m.
Campbell at Troy (ESPN+), 5 p.m.
Oregon vs. Auburn (at Arlington, Texas, ABC), 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt (SECN), 6:30 p.m.
Boise State at Florida State (ESPN), 6 p.m.
