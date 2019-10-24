High school football games involving schools from Coffee County:All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

WHO: Jeff Davis Volunteers at Enterprise Wildcats

WHERE: at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise

SERIES: Jeff Davis leads, 14-8

LAST MEETING: 2018 — Jeff Davis 34, Enterprise 31

RECORDS: Jeff Davis 2-6, 1-4; Enterprise 3-5, 2-3

COACHES: Lee Carter (28-43 in 7th season at Jeff Davis); Rick Darlington (3-5 in 1st season at Enterprise, 217-78 in 24th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Wile Jeff Davis holds a 6-game advantage over Enterprise, the Vols have only outscored the Wildcats by a total of 11 points in 22 meetings. The two schools have met seven times in the state playoffs, with Jeff Davis winning the last 5 meetings. EHS did, however, win a 9-7 classic in the semifinals of 1979.

WHO: Zion Chapel Rebels at New Brockton Gamecocks

WHERE: at Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton

SERIES: New Brockton leads, 34-10

LAST MEETING: 2018 —New Brockton 48, Zion Chapel 6

RECORDS: Zion Chapel 4-4, 2-4; New Brockton 3-5, 2-3

COACHES: Randy Bryant (11-17 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel);; Zack Holmes (3-5 in 1st season at New Brockton, 9-14 in 3rd season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: It has been a lopsided series between these two Coffee County foes, with New Brockton winning the last 6 meetings. Zion Chapel actually held a 3-1 advantage at one point. The game could go a long way in deciding the fourth seed from Class 2A, Region 3, this making the state playoffs.

WHO: McKenzie Tigers at Elba Tigers

WHERE: at The Mack, Elba

SERIES: Elba leads, 1-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 — Elba 46, McKenzie 13

RECORDS: McKenzie 1-7, 1--5; Elba 6-3, 5-1

COACHES: Tony Norris (18-31 in 5th season at McKenzie); Glen Johnson (3-2 as interim head coach at Elba)

NOTEWORTHY: These two schools met on the gridiron for the first time last season, with Elba winning handily. McKenzie’s only win this season was at Red Level. Elba has locked up the No. 2 seed from Class 1A, Region 2, this getting a first-round home game in the state playoffs beginning Nov. 8.

WHO: Florala Wildcats at Kinston Bulldogs

WHERE: at Kinston Stadium

SERIES: Florala leads, 17-14

LAST MEETING: 2018 —Florala 35, Kinston 0

RECORDS: Florala 6-3, 4-2; Kinston 3-5, 3-3

COACHES: Toby Greene (6-3 in 1st season at Florala, 102-89 in 18th season overall); Rudy Free (3-5 in 1st season at Kinston, 10-28 in 4th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: There is a discrepancy in the historical web site as to where the series stands between these two schools. Both have themselves losing the 1990 game, 22-3, to the other.

NCAA Games of Local Interest CollegeSaturday, Oct. 26

» Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPNU), 11 a.m.

» Averett at Huntingdon, 1 p.m.

» Auburn at LSU (CBS), 2:30 p.m.

» Alabama A&M at Alcorn State (ESPN3), 2:30 p.m.

» Tuskegee vs. Lane (at Phenix City), 4 p.m.

» Arkansas at Alabama (ESPN), 6 p.m.

» Troy at Georgia State (ESPN+), 6 p.m.

NFL Games of Local Interest

Sunday, Oct. 27

» Seattle at Atlanta, noon

