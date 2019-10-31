High school football games involving schools from Coffee County:
All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
WHO: Enterprise Wildcats at Theodore Bobcats
WHERE: at Douglas Field, Theodore
SERIES: Theodore leads, 3-2
LAST MEETING: 2018 — Theodore 28, Enterprise 16
RECORDS: Enterprise 4-5; Theodore 8-1
COACHES: Rick Darlington (4-5 in 1st season at Enterprise, 218-78 in 24th season overall); Eric Collier (38-34 in 7th season at Theodore, 48-64 in 11th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Theodore will host Prattville in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs next week, while Enterprise makes another lengthy journey to southwest Alabama to take on McGill-Toolen of Mobile. Prattville beat Enterprise 28-14 earlier this season, but Theodore and EHS have no common opponents thus far.
WHO: Samson Tigers at New Brockton Gamecocks
WHERE: at Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton
SERIES: New Brockton leads, 18-5
LAST MEETING: 2018 —New Brockton 34, Samson 6
RECORDS: Samson 4-5, 3-3; New Brockton 4-5, 2-3
COACHES: Jason Wambles (8-11 in 2nd season at Samson, 43-72 in 11th season overall); Zack Holmes (4-5 in 1st season at New Brockton, 9-14 in 3rd season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: New Brockton has won 5 consecutive meetings with Samson and 10 of the last 11. This is a key game in the race for the No. 3 seed in Class 2A, Region 3.
WHO: Zion Chapel Rebels at Pleasant Home Eagles
WHERE: at Andalusia
SERIES: Zion Chapel leads, 8-5
LAST MEETING: 2018 — Zion Chapel 34, Pleasant Home 14
RECORDS: Zion Chapel 5-4; Pleasant Home 2-7
COACHES: Randy Bryant (12-17 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel); Richard Mercer (8-22 in 3rd season at Pleasant Home, 8-32 in 4th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Zion Chapel has not had a winning regular season since going 8-2 in 2011. A win tonight would make the Rebels 6-4.
WHO: Cottonwood Bears at Kinston Bulldogs
WHERE: at Kinston Stadium
SERIES: Cottonwood leads, 4-0
LAST MEETING: 2018 —Cottonwood 35, Kinston 6
RECORDS: Cottonwood 2-7; Kinston 3-6
COACHES: John Gimore (12-27 in 4th season at Cottonwood, 36-50 in 8th season overall); Rudy Free (3-6 in 1st season at Kinston, 10-29 in 4th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Cottonwood has outscored Kinston 140-33 in their 4 meetings with the only close game a 29-20 Bears’ win in 2002.
Elba has an open date
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Saturday, Nov. 2
Huntingdon at Greensboro, noon
Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina (ESPN3), 2 p.m.
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida State (ABC), 2:30 p.m.
Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN), 6 p.m.
Tuskegee at Edward Waters, 6 p.m.
UAB at Tennessee (ESPNU), 6 p.m.
NFL Games of Local Interest
Sunday, Nov. 3
Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London, England, 8:30 a.m.
