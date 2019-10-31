High school football games involving schools from Coffee County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

WHO: Enterprise Wildcats at Theodore Bobcats

WHERE: at Douglas Field, Theodore

SERIES: Theodore leads, 3-2

LAST MEETING: 2018 — Theodore 28, Enterprise 16

RECORDS: Enterprise 4-5; Theodore 8-1

COACHES: Rick Darlington (4-5 in 1st season at Enterprise, 218-78 in 24th season overall); Eric Collier (38-34 in 7th season at Theodore, 48-64 in 11th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Theodore will host Prattville in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs next week, while Enterprise makes another lengthy journey to southwest Alabama to take on McGill-Toolen of Mobile. Prattville beat Enterprise 28-14 earlier this season, but Theodore and EHS have no common opponents thus far.

WHO: Samson Tigers at New Brockton Gamecocks

WHERE: at Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton

SERIES: New Brockton leads, 18-5

LAST MEETING: 2018 —New Brockton 34, Samson 6

RECORDS: Samson 4-5, 3-3; New Brockton 4-5, 2-3

COACHES: Jason Wambles (8-11 in 2nd season at Samson, 43-72 in 11th season overall); Zack Holmes (4-5 in 1st season at New Brockton, 9-14 in 3rd season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: New Brockton has won 5 consecutive meetings with Samson and 10 of the last 11. This is a key game in the race for the No. 3 seed in Class 2A, Region 3.

WHO: Zion Chapel Rebels at Pleasant Home Eagles

WHERE: at Andalusia

SERIES: Zion Chapel leads, 8-5

LAST MEETING: 2018 — Zion Chapel 34, Pleasant Home 14

RECORDS: Zion Chapel 5-4; Pleasant Home 2-7

COACHES: Randy Bryant (12-17 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel); Richard Mercer (8-22 in 3rd season at Pleasant Home, 8-32 in 4th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Zion Chapel has not had a winning regular season since going 8-2 in 2011. A win tonight would make the Rebels 6-4.

WHO: Cottonwood Bears at Kinston Bulldogs

WHERE: at Kinston Stadium

SERIES: Cottonwood leads, 4-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 —Cottonwood 35, Kinston 6

RECORDS: Cottonwood 2-7; Kinston 3-6

COACHES: John Gimore (12-27 in 4th season at Cottonwood, 36-50 in 8th season overall); Rudy Free (3-6 in 1st season at Kinston, 10-29 in 4th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Cottonwood has outscored Kinston 140-33 in their 4 meetings with the only close game a 29-20 Bears’ win in 2002.

Elba has an open date

NCAA Games of Local Interest

College

Saturday, Nov. 2

Huntingdon at Greensboro, noon

Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina (ESPN3), 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville (CBS), 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida State (ABC), 2:30 p.m.

Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN), 6 p.m.

Tuskegee at Edward Waters, 6 p.m.

UAB at Tennessee (ESPNU), 6 p.m.

NFL Games of Local Interest

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London, England, 8:30 a.m.

