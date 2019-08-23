Area games tonight

High school football games involving schools from Barbour County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 11

WHO: North Miami Beach Chargers at Enterprise Wildcats

WHERE: at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise

SERIES: First meeting

RECORDS: North Miami Beach 0-0, Enterprise 0-0

COACHES: Jeff Bertani (16th season at North Miami Beach); Rick Darlington (first game at Enterprise, 214-73 in Florida and Georgia)

NOTEWORTHY: Enterprise is 29-18 all-time vs. Florida schools.

 

WHO: Providence Christian Eagles at New Brockton Gamecocks

WHERE: at Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton

SERIES: Providence Christian leads, 5-2

LAST MEETING: 2018 -- Providence Christian 35, New Brockton 10

RECORDS: Providence Christian 0-0; New Brockton 0-0

COACHES: Kenny Keith (46-28 in 8th season at Providence Christian); Zack Holmes (first game at New Brockton, 6-13 in two seasons overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Class 2A New Brockton opens with a Class 3A opponent, then plays a Class A opponent next week before getting into its region schedule.

 

WHO: Elba Tigers at Daleville Warhawks

WHERE: at Warhawk Stadium, Daleville

SERIES Elba leads, 14-5

LAST MEETING: 2017 -- Elba 34, Daleville 28

RECORDS: Elba 0-0, Daleville 0-0

COACHES: Pate Harrison (8-3 in second season at Elba, 54-27 in eighth season overall); Desmond Lett (first game as a head coach)

NOTEWORTHY: The last five games in this series have been decided by 6 points or less, with Elba winning 4 of them.

 

NOTE: Zion Chapel and Kingston do not play this week.

 

NCAA Games of Local Interest

College

Saturday, Aug. 24

Miami vs. Florida (at Orlando), ESPN, 6 p.m.

