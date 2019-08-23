High school football games involving schools from Barbour County:
All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
WHO: North Miami Beach Chargers at Enterprise Wildcats
WHERE: at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise
SERIES: First meeting
RECORDS: North Miami Beach 0-0, Enterprise 0-0
COACHES: Jeff Bertani (16th season at North Miami Beach); Rick Darlington (first game at Enterprise, 214-73 in Florida and Georgia)
NOTEWORTHY: Enterprise is 29-18 all-time vs. Florida schools.
WHO: Providence Christian Eagles at New Brockton Gamecocks
WHERE: at Gamecock Stadium, New Brockton
SERIES: Providence Christian leads, 5-2
LAST MEETING: 2018 -- Providence Christian 35, New Brockton 10
RECORDS: Providence Christian 0-0; New Brockton 0-0
COACHES: Kenny Keith (46-28 in 8th season at Providence Christian); Zack Holmes (first game at New Brockton, 6-13 in two seasons overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Class 2A New Brockton opens with a Class 3A opponent, then plays a Class A opponent next week before getting into its region schedule.
WHO: Elba Tigers at Daleville Warhawks
WHERE: at Warhawk Stadium, Daleville
SERIES Elba leads, 14-5
LAST MEETING: 2017 -- Elba 34, Daleville 28
RECORDS: Elba 0-0, Daleville 0-0
COACHES: Pate Harrison (8-3 in second season at Elba, 54-27 in eighth season overall); Desmond Lett (first game as a head coach)
NOTEWORTHY: The last five games in this series have been decided by 6 points or less, with Elba winning 4 of them.
NOTE: Zion Chapel and Kingston do not play this week.
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Saturday, Aug. 24
Miami vs. Florida (at Orlando), ESPN, 6 p.m.
