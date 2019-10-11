Local games of interest

High school football games involving schools from Coffee County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

WHO: Georgiana Panthers at Elba Tigers

WHERE: at The Mack, Elba

SERIES: Georgiana leads, 6-5

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Georgiana 35, Elba 27

RECORDS: Georgiana 3-4, 2-2; Elba 4-3, 3-1

COACHES: Ezell Powell (58-20 in 7th season at Georgiana); Glen Johnson (1-2 as interim head coach at Elba)

NOTEWORTHY: Georgiana has a surprising 6-game win streak over tradition-rich Elba. The last Elba win in the series dates back to 1992, which ended a 5-game winning streak against the Panthers. Georgiana’s wins against Elba have only come by an average of 12 points per game. This game will go a long way on who gets to host a first-round playoff game in Class 1A. Against same opponents, Elba is 2-1 while Georgiana is 1-2. Both beat Pleasant Home and lost to Brantley, but Elba pummeled Florala while Georgiana lost.

 

WHO: Central Hayneville Lions at Zion Chapel Rebels

WHERE: at Greene Memorial Stadium, Jack

SERIES: Zion Chapel leads, 4-3

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Zion Chapel 27, Central Hayneville 12

RECORDS: Central Hayneville 2-4, 1-2, 3-0; Zion Chapel 3-3, 1-3

COACHES: Michael Perry, Jr. (4-12 in 2nd season at Central Hayneville (4-1 in 1st season at Highland Home); Randy Bryant (10-16 in 3rd season at Zion Chapel)

NOTEWORTHY: Central Hayneville coach Michael Perry has won 4 games in 2 seasons, but than any of the previous 6 Lion coaches won in their stay at Hayneville. A win keeps Zion Chapel in the Class 2A state playoff hunt.

 

WHO: Pleasant Home Eagles at Kinston Bulldogs

WHERE: at Kinston Stadium

SERIES: Pleasant Home leads, 10-9

LAST MEETING: 2018 –Kinston 20, Pleasant Home 14

RECORDS: Pleasant Home 2-4, 2-2; Kinston 2-4, 2-2

COACHES: Richard Mercer (8-19 in 3rd season at Pleasant Home, 8-29 in 4th season overall); Rudy Free (2-4 in 1st season at Kinston, 9-27 in 4th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Each team has victories over the same two foes, Red Level and McKenzie. Kinston is looking for 3 wins in a season for the first time since 2017 when the Bulldogs were 5-5.

 

NCAA Games of Local Interest

College

Saturday, Oct. 12

Tuskegee vs. Morehouse College (at Columbus, Ga.), 1 p.m.

Maryville (Tenn.) at Huntingdon (HC), 1 p.m.

Alabama State at Jackson State, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M (CBS), 2:30 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson (ABC), 2:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA (ESPN+), 5 p.m.

Florida at LSU (ESPN), 7 p.m.

