Enterprise High volleyball teammates Ali Wiggins and Tatiana Bonilla have long known they wanted to play the sport at the next level.
“I had been visiting a couple of different schools. I knew that Tati wanted to play in college, as well,” Wiggins said. “We both had been talking about it for a while.
“We had mentioned at least a year ago how awesome it would be if we could go to the same school. Then, when we finally got introduced to coach (Ritchie) Dulaney together and the opportunity came about, it was like, ‘Wow, we can actually do this.’”
They were both offered by Dulaney this summer and knew throughout their senior season they would be college teammates. But until very recently, they didn’t dream that teammate Morgan Harrelson — an outstanding soccer player — might join them on the court.
On Monday, they made it official when all three signed to play for Coastal Alabama-South in Bay Minette for Sun Chiefs head coach Dulaney and her assistant, John Dussouy.
“It happened,” Bonilla said, still sounding a bit surprised. “I always thought Morgan was going to go for soccer. That’s been her plan. Ali and I, we’ve been wanting to go for volleyball our four years of high school.
“To find out that Morgan also wants to play volleyball in school, we were like ‘You have to go to Coastal.’ And it happened. So, we’re really excited. We’re all best friends.”
“I know it’s going to be so much fun. This is half of my starting lineup, right here,” Ali Wiggins said. “These three players are on the court all the time. Our season was so fun, and I’m so thankful that it basically gets to continue on.”
Enterprise went to the state tournament quarterfinals during a tremendous 22-12 season.
Bonilla is a libero and defensive specialist. She had 433 digs this season and 837 for her varsity career. Wiggins is a setter and right side hitter. Harrelson is also a setter and an outside hitter. Wiggins had 425 assists and 422 kills this season. She finished her career with 2,016 assists and 1,004 kills. Harrelson had 432 assists (1,121 for her career) and 208 kills, 464 in her career.
Enterprise head coach Janie Wiggins, Ali’s mom, and Dulaney are not just colleagues, they are good friends.
“I’ve known her for a long time and I just feel really good about her looking out for the girls,” the Enterprise coach said. “If they need something, she’d be there. Coach Dulaney is such a good person. She’ll be a great coach and push them and help them get to the next level.
“To know that they’re all going to be playing together I just really feel like it’s going to be beneficial for that program and it’s so exciting for the team chemistry when you have three people on the court that’s been playing together for three or four years.”
Bonilla and Ali Wiggins have played on the same club teams and even played doubles together at the beach.
“They know where the other one is with their eyes closed,” Janie Wiggins said.
Harrelson, whose mother Jill Harrelson is EHS’ girls soccer coach, was presumed by most to be headed to the soccer pitch. Dulaney did, too.
“We had talked to Morgan early on and she was thinking, ‘I’m probably going to be leaning more soccer, soccer’s my strength.’ So we backed off a little bit,” the coach said. “Then we amped it up and said, ‘Why don’t you come? The other two are coming, you can really add to us. We really need another setter.
“She decided that she would leave soccer behind for the time being and pick up volleyball. So we were real excited for that.”
Harrelson said she liked her visit to Coastal Alabama-South and was excited to see other sports supporting the volleyball team at a game.
“I loved the environment,” Harrelson said. “All the other sports support and come watch. It seemed like the right fit for me, especially going with my two teammates. … Whenever I found out they were going and the coach offered me, it definitely guided me to go there because I have played with them for years.”
Dussouy, or “Coach Duss” (rhymes with “juice”) came for the Enterprise Invitational Tournament to see commitments Wiggins and Bonilla play. Harrelson’s athleticism impressed the coach.
“They came up and watched and said, ‘Hey, we want her, too. How do the other two feel about it?’” Janie Wiggins recalled. “They were like, ‘We would love it.’”
“At the end, when we won the invitational, we found out he had offered Morgan,” Bonilla said. “We all found out we were going to the same school. We didn’t know if she would play soccer or not. But to have that option open, it was really cool. We were really excited.”
“I’m all-in on volleyball,” Harrelson said. “I had been all-in on soccer. Volleyball just came to me. I took the offer because I get to go with them. It just seemed like all the pieces fell together.”
As odd as having three teammates sign with the same college program, both Janie Wiggins and Dulaney said they had seen it before.
“Actually, I had three girls who went to Pensacola State in my second year that I was here. That was extremely exciting,” Wiggins said.
“It’s rare, but not too rare,” Dulaney said. “Three years ago, I got three kids from Grissom. They each play a different position — much like this situation. I have a libero, a right side and the other two set. They’re coming in and filling some space we needed to make us more competitive for the next year.”
Dulaney said she’s been watching Ali Wiggins and Bonilla for years.
“They’re in the club scene a lot, so I’ve been watching them develop since freshman year,” the Sun Chiefs coach said. “I’ve been in this area a lot recruiting, so I was glad I had an opportunity to get some kids out of this area.
“Very strong, work ethic was big. Their experience is really big to me and they’ve been playing at a high level for a very long time. Those three components are big when I’m recruiting. I think all three bring a lot to the table as far as their experience and being able to step in and fill some shoes of people that are leaving.”
She called the 5-foot-7 Wiggins “just tenacious.”
“She’s very determined,” the coach said. “I would say she’s undersized somewhat as a hitter, but … even though she’s undersized, because she understands the game she knows where to place the ball. What she lacks in stature she brings two-fold in understanding of the game.
“Morgan, on the other hand, is a big setter (5-foot-9), which is a definite plus. If you have a big setter on the front row it’s definitely very valuable.
“Tati is just somebody that goes after every ball. You need somebody with that mindset that they’re just going to make it happen. She’s that kind of player. I think all three of them bring a super competitive level to the positions that they play.”
And the coach loves that the chemistry is already there between them.
“It adds team cohesion at the start. I’m probably going to bring in three other freshmen, so them already having a bond will help bring more of a bond — especially because they’re good kids with strong work ethics,” Dulaney said.
“When you bring a kid like that in, other people are willing to follow. So having that base with these three freshmen is really big.”
