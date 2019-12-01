Competitors from Enterprise’s Tiger-Rock Martial Arts took part in the district tournament at Hope Hull on Nov. 16.
A total of 157 competitors were at the tournament, including 13 from Enterprise.
The Enterprise students brought home 26 total medals — nine gold, 12 silver, five bronze and three Master’s Invitationals.
According to Doris Austin, instructor at Tiger-Rock, Master’s Invitationals were given to those students who earned a gold medal in either forms or sparring. They are invited to compete at the World Championships with all gold medal winners from district championships around the country and national championships.
The three students earning master’s invitations were Joshua Barrett, Beau Moughon and Chloe Kraczkowski.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Austin said. “We are so proud of all of our competitors.”
Students, and earned medals, were as follows:
» Jonah Baker — silver in sparring and board breaks.
» Joshua Barrett — gold in forms and board breaks, as well as bronze in sparring.
» Brian Burns — silver in forms and board breaks.
» Joshua Cooprider — silver in forms, gold in board breaks.
» Daniel Dicus — bronze in forms, silver in board breaks.
» Guilianna Dixon — gold in Tiger Cubs competition (Cubs brown/black belts), silver in agility/obstacle course.
» Dustin Hataway — bronze in sparring.
» N.J. Jakobsen — silver in board breaks.
» Chloe Kraczkowski — gold in sparring, silver in board breaks.
» Linkon Jones — gold in Tiger Cubs competition (Cubs yellow/green/blue belts), silver in agility/obstacle course.
» Beau Moughon — gold in forms and board breaks, silver in sparring.
» Mallie Moughon — bronze in forms, silver in board breaks.
» Jack Robinette — gold in board breaks.
The next tournament for Tiger-Rock Martial Arts will be in Tuscaloosa in March 2020.
