AUBURN -- Auburn High School sealed its first Class 7A Region 2 victory of the season with a shutout over Enterprise, 44-0.
Auburn took a hefty lead in the first quarter with two touchdowns and a field goal while Enterprise remained scoreless. It started with a touchdown from Killian Massey on a 27-yard carry just four minutes into the game. Enterprise couldn’t keep up and forced a punt on their first drive.
“It feels good to finally get out there and start getting used to playing on a higher level,” Massey said.
This left Auburn able to increase the score with a field goal by Josh Owsley. The first quarter ended with a run up the middle by Aaron Diggs for 43 yards and a Tiger touchdown.
The second quarter slowed the pace as Tiger quarterback Patrick McGlon threw four incomplete passes on the Tigers first three drives. McGlon increased the lead completing an eight-yard pass to Ja’Zavion Ray with just 24.9 seconds left before intermission. Auburn ended the half up 24-0.
Auburn started hot again in the first four minutes of the second half with a 50-yard pass by McGlon to Ray for another touchdown, making the lead 30-0 after the extra point was blocked.
Auburn continued its last second scoring trend with a 9-yard carry by Massey as the clock hit zero and ended the third quarter. This carry gave Massey his 100th rushing yard of the night. The Tigers started the fourth quarter with a 37-0 lead.
“[The yardage] means a lot,” Massey said. “There’s more to come.”
The last quarter was a promising as the previous three as second-string quarterback Matthew Caldwell makes a 35-yard carry touchdown to top off the Tiger victory. Auburn shut out Enterprise 44-0 and seals their first regional victory.
“Every game here is a playoff game,” Tiger head coach Adam Winegarden said. “Our region is a really tough region so to start that with a win is huge for us.”
This was also Winegarden’s 100th career victory and he was presents with a plaque following the game.
“I’ve been blessed,” Winegarden said. “I’ve been at four programs with a lot of great teams and great coaches and great players. So tonight was the 100th win of my career so that was very nice of them to [present a plaque].”
Enterprise rushed 51 times for 156 yards, and completed just 1-of-5 passes for 3 yards. The Wildcats also fumbled 7 times, losing one.
Auburn (2-1, 1-0) will face Lee-Montgomery at home next Friday in a regional showdown. Enterprise (1-2, 0-1) visits Smiths Station (2-1, 0-1), which also lost 44-0 Friday night at Central-Phenix City (2-1, 1-0).
Score by quarters
EHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Auburn 17 7 13 7 – 44
1st Quarter
AUBURN -- Massey 27 run (Owsley kick), 8:33
AUBURN -- Owsley 25 field goal, 5:41
AUBURN -- Diggs 43 run (Owsley kick), 0:10
2nd Quarter
AUBURN -- Ray 8 pass from McGlon (Owsley kick), 0:24
3rd Quarter
AUBURN – Ray 50 pass from McGlon (kick blocked), 8:44
AUBURN -- Massey 9 run (Owsley kick), 0:00
4th Quarter
AUBURN -- Caldwell 35 run (Owsley kick) 2:40
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.