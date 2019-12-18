Coffee County wouldn’t strike one as a hotbed of talent for national academy college football teams.
After Wednesday, it might need to be.
Two local standouts inked letter of intents to play football at an academy — Enterprise quarterback Jackson Darlington with the Air Force Academy and New Brockton tight end Russell Weeks to Army.
As a result, the area now claims football players at all three academies. Former Enterprise star Chance Warren plays at the Naval Academy.
In addition to Darlington and Weeks, a third area player also signed Wednesday to play college football — Elba linebacker Dezmion Roberson with Western Kentucky of the Sun Belt Conference.
“It felt awesome,” Enterprise’s Darlington said of signing Wednesday. “It has been a childhood dream of mine to play college football. To be able to sign that letter (of intent), my dream came true. It was pretty surreal.”
New Brockton’s Weeks had a similar feeling.
“It means everything to me,” said New Brockton’s Weeks. “It is what I have dreamed of ever since I was a little kid. Just playing big-time football at the Division-I level is just amazing and a great opportunity. I am looking forward to it.”
Darlington, the son of Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington, said Air Force had been recruiting him since the summer, but was lukewarm until he had a strong performance in a comeback win over R.E. Lee on Oct. 18.
“Coming into the Lee game, I was being recruited by them, but they were on the fence about it,” Darlington said. “We end up having a comeback win. It was as awesome night and I ended up getting a call from the Air Force and they offered me a scholarship.”
It was an opportunity he said he “couldn’t pass up.”
“Obviously, it is very big-time Division-I football,” Darlington said. “They are doing very good right now. It means I get to play big-time college football which is awesome. I love their offense and it will be a lot of fun to line up at quarterback.”
The Wildcat senior said going to a prestigious academy like Air Force appealed to him and feels it will help him more in the future after college.
“The idea of being a part of something that is bigger than myself, being able to grow as a man and being able to have a very successful career after college (were appealing),” Darlington said of the Air Force service requirements. “I pretty much have my first couple of years after college planned for me. I know what I will get to go do.
“That seemed like the best opportunity. You can’t ask for anything better. I will get a great academic degree. I will get a great college football experience and then I get to go serve.”
Darlington expects to go to a prep school affiliated with the academy in his first year before starting his four-year program at Air Force.
This past season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Darlington finished with 967 yards passing and 509 yards over 11 games, helping direct the Wildcat offense during a 5-6 season and the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. He also played some on defense, earning 16 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, 4.5 tackles for losses and eight quarterback hurries.
“I saw both of my brothers sign so instantly that dream of me wanting to be in that situation sparked in me,” Darlington said. “It is something I have chased since I was little. I saw them succeed and the awesome experiences they got to go through. I wanted so badly to be in that situation. Ever since I was little watching them sign with Oklahoma and Nebraska, the idea of signing was my main goal.”
New Brockton’s Weeks admits playing at Army wasn’t on his radar until interest from the Black Knights program. A visit to West Point opened his eyes and sealed his decision.
“There was a lot going through my head because I never did think about the military growing up,” Weeks said. “I knew I didn’t want to do it, but this opportunity came up and I considered it more. I think that as I was there it really developed in my mind that that was probably my calling and that’s what I needed to do.”
Weeks said he was impressed with the atmosphere at West Point, especially among the camaraderie among the players. That camaraderie and “family atmosphere” were major factors in his decision.
“Just feeling the support from those guys, knowing that it is like a brotherhood,” Weeks said. “They say, ‘Come join the brotherhood and be a part of the brotherhood.’ I really felt that.”
The Gamecock standout said he is the first in his family to be a part of the Army. Ironically, his grandfathers were in the other two major academics — the Air Force and Navy.
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Weeks finished this past season with 31 catches for 487 yards and eight touchdowns as a tight end/wide receiver. He also punted, averaging 40.9 yards an effort. As a junior, Weeks earned second-team all-state honors as a punter.
Weeks held his signing ceremony in front of family and friends at the New Brockton auditorium.
“It has been unreal,” Weeks said. “It really has, just having everybody here and to know I have all this support behind me and to be able to represent this community as well as I did, it has been awesome.”
Elba’s Roberson signed at a ceremony in the school library in front of family and friends.
“It feels pretty good,” Roberson said. “I am excited to play at the next level. “ Roberson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder, said Troy, UAB, Middle Tennessee State and Samford showed some interest, but he felt comfortable at Western Kentucky, located in Bowling Green, Ky.
“It’s a great place,” Roberson said. “They have a pretty good football team. They are family-oriented and that is what I looked for in a football team and a college.”
The Tiger standout was also impressed with head coach Tyson Helton as well as the WKU campus.
“They have a good coaching staff,” Roberson said. “Coach (Tyson) Helton, the head coach, wants to be more like a father to you than a coach. He wants to teach you to develop yourself for the next 40 years. The campus is pretty cool. It is not too big. It is not too small. The city is rural, but it is big enough. It is like I am not leaving home. It is like Elba.”
This past season, Roberson led Elba with 149 tackles (12.2 per game) with 62 solos, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback sacks, one interception returned for a touchdown and also had a tackle for a safety.
He also played in a limited role at wide receiver, catching 10 passes for 215 yards, but five of the 10 were for touchdowns.
He helped the Tigers to an 8-4 record and the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Roberson will be an early enrollee at Western Kentucky as he plans to join the program in January after finishing his academic requirements at Elba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.