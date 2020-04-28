TROY — As we continue to move forward in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Troy Athletics wants to ensure that its season ticket holders are taken care of.
With that in mind, Troy Athletics has extended its football priority season ticket deadline one month until June 1.
Fans who purchase or renew their 2020 Troy football season tickets by June 1 will receive a limited-edition T-Roy bobblehead courtesy of Guardian Credit Union.
In addition to the T-Roy bobblehead, fans who purchase their tickets by June 1 will receive a 25 percent off coupon to use in store at Barnes & Noble and will have their tickets printed on commemorative ticket stock. The T-Roy bobbleheads will be available for pickup at Troy’s annual Fan Day in August.
Season ticket packages start as low as $60 for general admission seating and $100 for reserved seats for Troy’s six home games at The Vet. Tickets can be purchased or renewed by calling 877-878-WINS or by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets.
The Trojans enter year two under head coach Chip Lindsey with the second most wins by an FBS program in the state of Alabama over the last four seasons and the sixth most among schools in the Group of Five conferences.
Troy returns a pair of All-Americans on defense in junior linebacker Carlton Martial and sophomore safety Dell Pettus, while the offense returns a slew of playmakers from a unit that was one of the best in the country a season ago.
The Trojans featured a top-25 scoring offense (33.8 points per game) and top-18 overall offense (456.3 yards per game).
