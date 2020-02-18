Monday’s 97-86 loss to visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-North (8-4, 8-20) wasn’t as close as the final score.
Despite having five players score in double digits, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils (5-7, 9-15) fell behind early and never drew closer than four points in a critical South Division game.
Enterprise hosts Bishop State (5-5, 9-16) Thursday and ends the regular season Monday at Wallace-Selma (8-2, 24-4), the South Division’s first-place team.
Coastal Alabama-South (9-3, 18-6) holds second place followed by Chattahoochee (Valley 9-3, 18-8), Coastal Alabama-North, Bishop State (5-5, 9-16), Enterprise, LB Wallace (2-10, 2-21) and Coastal Alabama-East (0-12, 2-21)
Joshua Graham led ESCC with 18 points, Jaret Jenkins and Ryan Sanders had 14 points apiece, Enterprise native JaJuan Hayes added 12 points and Celon Murry had 10 in a game the Weevils left a lot of points on the table.
In a mysteriously officiated game, the Weevils, at times, were out-rebounded, especially at the offensive end of the court, couldn’t make layups and turned the ball over enough to lose the game on that shortcoming alone.
