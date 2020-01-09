Robert E. Lee of Montgomery visits Enterprise with a target on its back and maybe a chip on its shoulder.
The undefeated and No. 2-ranked Generals (18-0) no doubt will have plenty of swagger. Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson expects to see some fire as well.
“We beat them the last time they came to our building. We know that’s in the back of their minds,” Harrelson said, adding that he likes his team’s competitiveness. “I think with our team there’s a grittiness and a little bit of toughness about us.
“Obviously, Lee is getting everybody’s best shot. They’ve got a target on their back being undefeated. I think we want to be the ones to knock them off and especially do it at home. Being 0-1 in the area, it’s a big game for us. We expect a great crowd, and I’ll be shocked if we don’t come out ready to play.”
The junior-varsity game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls’ game at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys’ game at 7 p.m. Enterprise (12-8) is coming off a 70-65 road loss at Jeff Davis. Robert E. Lee is 2-0 in the area after wins over JD and Prattville.
“We’ve seen them, we’re familiar with them, we know what they do, we know how they play and know what we need to do,” Harrelson said about the Generals.
Executing that plan has been the hard part for most teams against Lee, who are coached by Bryant Johnson and led by point guard Duke Miles — one of 10 seniors on the squad.
“You’ve got to take care of the ball. They press,” Harrelson said. “They’re similar to Eufaula in what they do in a full-court-press situation. They pick you up the whole length of the court. They have a bunch of guards that are really, really fast and really active with their hands. We’ve got to take care of the ball; we’ve got to meet passes.”
The coach added that the Wildcats will have to defend very well in transition and in the halfcourt.
“We’ve got to keep them from scoring easy layups,” he said. “Again, those guards are really good off the dribble and finish really well. We’ll have to protect the rim. Know when to run some and when to slow it up and run a little offense.”
Scoring points is crucial, Harrelson said.
“In this game it’s going to be big about turning down good shots to get better shots, making that extra pass,” the coach said. “Then, you’ve got to hit those shots, which we’ve shown we can do. If we do those things, I feel good about our chances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.