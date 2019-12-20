Enterprise’s United Scorpion Karate Association is getting set for its annual Christmas celebration and inviting the public to attend.
The event, which is free to the public, is the largest event of the year for USKA. It will be held Saturday at 7 p.m.
Yearly awards will be presented and after-school karate students will receive certificates. All students are asked to attend, and family and friends are especially asked to come show their support.
Awards include the outstanding student, most improved, leadership and academic.
The celebration features free food and prizes, live music, drawings, cake giveaways and more.
USKA Martial Arts Academy is at 1145 James Drive in Enterprise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.