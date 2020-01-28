The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women were their own worst enemy Monday night when the Wallace Community College Selma Lady Patriots came to Ray Lolley Gym looking for a South Division win.
Unforced errors — turnovers, missed layups and shots that wouldn’t fall — made the difference as Wallace won, 98-89, to move into third place in the South Division.
“I’ve never seen so many missed layups in one night,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams of both Monday night’s women’s and men’s games.
“Besides that, we didn’t play good defensively until it was too late.”
After falling behind, 30-22, at the end of the first quarter, the Weevil Women battled back and trailed, 52-51, at halftime.
Wallace outscored the home team, 19-14, in the third period and, 27-24, in the final quarter to earn the win.
Bishop State (5-0, 11-9) and Chattahoochee Valley (4-1, 11-8) hold down the top two division spots followed by Wallace-Selma (4-2, 8-10).
Enterprise (1-5, 7-9) is in sixth place.
Ivy Turner led ESCC with 22 points and Savannah Carty had 17; Gwin Mitchell added 12 points and Alyse Lucas scored 10 in the loss.
