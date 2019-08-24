DALEVILLE -- Jalen White rushed for 281 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns in leading the Daleville Warhawks to a 38-28 victory over Elba.
White scored on runs of 4, 56, 59 and 25 yards.
Peanut Bloodsaw scored on a 69-yard run for Daleville.
The score was tied 8-8 at halftime.
Elba got its first score on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jaquez Prince to Chrystile Caldwell to open its scoring.
Carson White scored on a 1-yard run and later threw a 10-yard scoring toss to Iverson Lane.
Collin Harrison scored on a 7-yard run for Elba.
