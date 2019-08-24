Elba Tigers

DALEVILLE -- Jalen White rushed for 281 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns in leading the Daleville Warhawks to a 38-28 victory over Elba.

White scored on runs of 4, 56, 59 and 25 yards.

Peanut Bloodsaw scored on a 69-yard run for Daleville.

The score was tied 8-8 at halftime.

Elba got its first score on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jaquez Prince to Chrystile Caldwell to open its scoring.

Carson White scored on a 1-yard run and later threw a 10-yard scoring toss to Iverson Lane.

Collin Harrison scored on a 7-yard run for Elba.

