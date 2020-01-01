Enterprise’s Chance Warren, a sophomore on the Navy football team, played an integral part in the Midshipmen’s 20-17 victory over Kansas State at Tuesday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
Warren hauled in a 41-yard pass on a trick play with less than 30 seconds remaining to set Navy up for the game’-winning field goal with 5 seconds remaining.
Navy was facing a fourth-and-three from the Kansas State 46 when quarterback Malcolm Perry Williams pitched to C.J. Williams, who then threw to a wide-open Warren downfield. He was tackled at the K-State 5.
Warren also scored a touchdown in the game on his only rush when he sprinted in from 20 yards out in the third quarter.
Navy completed a remarkable turnaround season under head coach Ken Niumatalolo, going 11-2 after a 3-10 season in 2018.
Navy will open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 in Dublin, Ireland when it squares off against Notre Dame.
