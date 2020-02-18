Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women came out of their locker room blazing, took charge of Monday’s South Division game against the visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-North Lady Patriots early on and kept the accelerator wide open in an 86-72 win.
ESCC (3-7, 9-11) led, 29-13, after the first quarter, 46-37, at halftime, 66-51, after three quarters.
The five Enterprise players scoring in double figures equaled Coastal-North’s total points.
Savannah Carty led ESCC with 22 points and Enterprise native Gwen Mitchell added 18 points to the winning total.
LaKeah Regan and Ivy Turner had 11 points apiece and Jesslyn Culverhouse netted 10 as the Weevils opened the final full week of the 2019-20 regular season.
Through Monday’s games, Chattahoochee Valley (8-1, 15-10) leads the South Division with Bishop State (7-2, 13-11), Coastal Alabama-South (6-4, 11-10), Wallace-Selma (6-5, 10-13), LB Wallace (5-6, 7-15), Enterprise, and Coastal Alabama-North (0-10, 0-25) ranked behind the Lady Pirates.
Enterprise hosts Bishop State Thursday and will end the season at Wallace-Selma Monday.
Monday’s double-digit win still left work to be done as the Weevils lost the rebounding war, missed layups and had mixed results at the free-throw line.
