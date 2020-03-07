Finally, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women got to play some softball this week.
On Friday afternoon, ESCC hosted Calhoun Community College’s Lady Warhawks in a doubleheader added to the schedule after the Weevils had seen 14 games cancelled due to weather.
Friday afternoon was no bargain with cold, gusting wind present while the visitors grabbed a pair of wins, 7-2, 6-2, to drop ESCC’s record to 4-7 with South Division season due to start March 17.
Calhoun took early leads in both games; the Warhawks got three runs off starting Enterprise pitcher Mackenzie Chamblee in the top of the first inning in Friday’s opener.
The visitors added a run each in the second and fifth innings and tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Enterprise got a run in the fifth and another in the seventh in a game the home team managed seven hits.
Tankeya Smith had a pair of hits and scored one ESCC run; Lillian Reynolds had two hits, drew a walk and scored the other ESCC run; and Shelby Kyser had two hits.
Haley Green added one hit to ESCC’s total.
Courtney Gaddis pitched in relief of Chamblee.
Calhoun jumped on ESCC starter Emery Mayne for four runs in the top of the first inning of the nightcap; Devyn Butorac took over in the circle with one out in the first.
The Warhawks scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and held ESCC to five total hits and two runs, both in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 6-2 game.
The game started off with a bang in the bottom of the first when Enterprise’s leadoff hitter Kaitlynn Diaz singled, but it would be 19 ESCC batters later before another Weevil got a hit, which came in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Smith doubled, walked and scored one Enterprise run; Reynolds also added a double to the ESCC attack.
Taylor Jordan singled; Ashley Allgood had a pinch-hit single and an RBI; and Katie Dennis drove in an ESCC run in the seventh inning.
In the second game, four Weevils struck out and nine had flyball outs, most in the infield, and committed four errors to add to the three in the first game.
Enterprise is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Central Alabama Monday, weather permitting.
