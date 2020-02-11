To keep state tournament hopes alive with a little more than two weeks remaining in the regular season, Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women needed to beat the visiting L.B. Wallace Community College Lady Patriots Monday night in Ray Lolley Gym.
That’s exactly what ESCC did.
LBW coach Rickey Knight, a veteran of 28 years of coaching, said the biggest difference in college basketball now and when he started coaching was simple,” Kids these days don’t want to play defense.”
The women’s final score looked like both teams played well defensively; Enterprise won, 56-49.
But it was sloppy play at times that produced the final score.
Early turnovers, missed rebounds and free throws by the Weevil Women kept the game close; Enterprise led, 9-8, after the first quarter; 26-21, at halftime; and 36-34, after three periods.
“We had some turnover issues early, but we got those corrected at halftime,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “I was proud of the way we played hard and together, especially in the second half.”
Enterprise (2-7, 8-11) won the fourth quarter, 20-15, to notch the victory.
Savannah Carty led Enterprise with 21 points and Gwen Mitchell added 10 points.
Enterprise gained ground on LBW (4-5, 6-13) and Coastal Alabama-South (4-4, 9-10).
The Weevil Women are idle Thursday but will return to action Monday, hosting Coastal Alabama-North (0-8, 0-23).
Enterprise hosts Bishop State (7-0, 13-9) Feb. 20, and closes the regular season at Wallace-Selma (5-4, 9-12) Feb. 24.
