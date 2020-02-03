Florida was anything but the Sunshine State for the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team playing in the JUCO Classic at Moore Sports Complex in Clearwater Saturday.
Three games were on tap for Saturday but the ESCC team had to wait until the third one to open its season.
ESCC’s first two games, against USC Union and Florida State College, were rained out and the third game’s first pitch was delayed until 9 p.m.
After waiting eight hours to play, Enterprise was held to one hit, a single by Kaitlynn Diaz, in a five-inning, 10-0 loss to Indian River State College.
If that weren’t enough, bus trouble on the return trip delayed the team’s expected arrival in Enterprise from 4:20 until 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Weevil Women are scheduled to play a doubleheader at LaGrange (Georgia) College Tuesday.
