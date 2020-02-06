Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... FLORIDA...GEORGIA... PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231) AFFECTING COFFEE AND DALE COUNTIES CHOCTAWHATCHEE RIVER NEAR NEWTON (SR 134) AFFECTING DALE COUNTY CHOCTAWHATCHEE RIVER NEAR CARYVILLE (US 90) AFFECTING HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES CHOCTAWHATCHEE RIVER NEAR BRUCE (SR 20) AFFECTING WALTON AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES KINCHAFOONEE CREEK NEAR 11 E OF DAWSON AT PINEWOOD RD IN LEE COUNTY AFFECTING LEE COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN FLORIDA... CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90) AFFECTING JACKSON COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE PEA RIVER NEAR ARITON (US 231). * FROM FRIDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 9:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.3 FEET BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT: AT 14.0 FEET: THE BACKYARD OF A HOME NEAR U.S. HIGHWAY 231 AND PEA RIVER WILL START TO FLOOD. &&