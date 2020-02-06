The traveling Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women’s softball team swept a doubleheader, 3-1, 7-1, from LaGrange (Georgia) College Tuesday to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Enterprise got six hits, all singles, in Tuesday’s first game; Kaitlynn Diaz, Tori Burk, Lillian Reynolds, Taylor Jordan, Haley Green and Tankeya Smith had a hit apiece in the win.
Jordan scored one ESCC run and Smith added the other two in the 7-inning, complete game.
Enterprise bats warmed up a bit in the nightcap; ESCC had 10 hits in another 7-inning complete game.
Emery Mayne homered, doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in five runs to lead the ESCC charge. Diaz had a pair of singles and scored twice.
Reynolds and Jordan both singled; Jordan scored two runs. Green singled and scored a run and Smith and Brianna Harper both singled.
Thursday’s trip to Bevill State has been cancelled.
The Weevils are scheduled to travel to Thomasville, Georgia, Feb. 11, to face Thomas College’s JV team in a doubleheader.
