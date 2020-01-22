The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women earned their first South Division win Tuesday night in Monroeville, downing Coastal Alabama Community College-North, 77-64.
Enterprise (1-3, 7-7) was led in scoring by Ivy Turner’s 20 points. Gwin Mitchell netted 16 points; Mykala Morris added 14 points and Jesslyn Culverhouse had 12.
“We started off a little sluggish and weren’t playing our game,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “I felt like we were the better team Tuesday and I told the team at halftime we didn’t need to play down to the competition.
“We played better in the second half; we were swinging the ball around and getting our shots and did a better job in the transition game. This was a big win that should help us at Bishop State Thursday.”
Bishop (3-0, 9-9) and Chattahoochee Valley (3-0, 9-7) lead the South Division.
ESCC’s men’s team won’t be coming off a win Thursday; the Boll Weevils lost to Coastal-North Tuesday, 74-65.
“It was a close game and for the most part, we didn’t play terribly,” Williams said. “We lost the game because we missed 10 layups in the second half; that’s 20 points we didn’t get that we should have. We also missed free throws and made mental mistakes we shouldn’t be making this time of year.
“We’ve got to learn to keep playing hard until the final buzzer; got to keep fighting if we are to win.”
Demetri Gallette led ESCC with 18 points; Ryan Davis had 14 and Mykel Wilson added 11 points in the losing effort.
Enterprise (2-3, 6-11) has its hands full the rest of January, playing two of the South Division’s top three teams.
The Weevils play at No. 3 Bishop State (3-1, 7-11) Thursday and will host division-leading Wallace-Selma (4-0, 19-2) Monday.
