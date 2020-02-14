Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils went wild in Brewton on Thursday night, downing Coastal Alabama Community College-East, 103-53, to improve to 5-6 in South Division games, 9-14 overall and keep plans of a postseason berth alive.
Six ESCC players scored in double figures, led by Mykel Wilson’s 17 points.
Jaret Jenkins had 15 points; Demetri Gallette and Colon Murry had 13 points apiece; Ryan Sanders netted 12 points; and Terrance Anderson had 10 for the Weevils.
“We played basketball in this game,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We made 7-of-13 3-point shots, and I told the guys that’s as many 3-pointers as we need to shoot in a game.
“We made our points on mid-range shots and layups; we had 23 assists and scored most of our points in the transition game. We had 38 rebounds and played good defense all night.”
Those numbers resulted from what Williams has been coaching his players all season.
“We played as a team and played hard all game,” he said. “I’m thinking we’re peaking at the right time and we’re aiming toward the state tournament.”
The top five teams in the South Division qualify for the post season.
Enterprise is currently fifth and has a chance to gain ground Monday against Coastal Alabama-North (7-4, 7-20), currently ranked fourth.
Wallace-Selma (8-2, 23-4), Coastal Alabama-South (8-3, 17-6) and Chattahoochee Valley (8-3, 17-7) currently hold the top three spots in the South Division.
“Monday’s game should be high-scoring,” Williams said. “Both teams like to run.”
Enterprise hosts Monday’s game at Ray Lolley Gym.
