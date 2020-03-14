While the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils and Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates were splitting a baseball doubleheader Thursday, the Alabama Community College Conference announced:
“Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the ACCC has suspended all regular season competition for all teams from March 13-March 30.”
Chattahoochee Valley won Thursday’s opener, 13-9, and the Weevils won the nightcap, 11-7, leaving ESCC 2-4 in South Division games, 6-11, overall, in a season that has seen wins slip from ESCC’s grasp recently.
That was the case in Thursday’s opener that saw ESCC score three runs in the bottom of the first inning and then have the bottom fall out, in part due to six errors.
CVCC scored three runs in the second inning, four in the third, five in the sixth and one in the seventh. Enterprise got a run in the bottom of the fifth frame and rallied for five more in the sixth but left the bases loaded.
The Weevils failed to score in the seventh inning.
Enterprise’s leadoff hitter, Connor Purvis, reached base four times without getting a hit; the Enterprise native was hit by a pitch twice, drew two bases-on-balls and scored two runs.
The Weevils got seven hits, two by Zach Hansen, who also drew two walks; Austin Thrasher had a sacrifice hit, another single, a walk and an RBI on a fielder’s choice; and Kyle Vogler had a sacrifice hit, a walk and two runs scored.
Delvin Gomez had a hit, drew three walks and drove in a run; and Stratton Watt added a hit to the ESCC total.
Starting pitcher Alex Friesen was tagged with the loss; Easton Lumpkin, Brett James and Jake Estes pitched in relief in the 2:52 game.
Thursday’s second game also got off to a good start for the Weevils; ESCC scored two runs in the first inning, added another pair in the second and led, 4-3, through the fourth inning.
The Pirates plated three runs in the top of the fifth to pull ahead, 7-4, but the lead was a short one as the Weevils plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth bringing the score to its final, 11-7.
The win came despite another six ESCC errors.
The Weevils got 11 hits, drew two walks and had three hit batsmen on a windy afternoon.
Eighth-place hitter Mason Coskrey had two singles, was hit by a pitched ball, scored two runs and had an RBI.
Batting second, Vogler was hit by a pitch and scored, singled twice, drove in two runs and scored another run late in the game.
The ninth man in the batting order, Micah McLeod had a pair of singles, a run scored and an RBI.
Leadoff hitter Purvis singled and scored; Thrasher was hit by a pitch, singled and drove in a pair of runs; Drew Powell singled, scored a run and drew a walk; Gomez singled and scored a run; and Christian Beasley had a sacrifice single and scored a run.
Jarrett Miller started on the mound for the Weevils and was relieved by Jade Sikes; also taking the hill were Taylor Gover, K.J. Warren and Ryan Middleton, who got the win.
