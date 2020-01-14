ANDALUSIA — The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils evened their South Division record at 1-1 with a 66-64 win against L.B. Wallace at Andalusia on Monday night.
Veteran ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams was pleased but not satisfied by Monday’s win.
“It was a big conference win on the road against a tough opponent,” Williams said. “We weren’t playing together in the first half; we struggled to score but we got it together in the second half and got the win.”
Ryan Davis led ESCC in scoring with 16 points; Joshua Graham had 11 points and Jalen Smith had 10 for Enterprise (1-1, 5-8).
The Weevils host Coastal Alabama East on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Ray Lolley Gym.
ESCC’s Weevil Women will be idle until Saturday as Coastal East does not have a women’s team; Enterprise lost to LBW on Monday, 58-42.
Laken Clark led ESCC with 13 points; Ivy Turner and Jesslyn Culverhouse netted 12 points apiece in the loss.
Enterprise (0-2, 6-6) hasn’t been at full strength in recent games.
“We’ve basically had six players, but that’s not an excuse for the fact we just didn’t execute like we were supposed to, and we didn’t play as hard as we should’ve played,” Williams said. “The good news is we’ll have several players back and ready to go Saturday against Chattahoochee Valley.”
