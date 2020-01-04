Five Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils scored in double figures Friday night in Tuscaloosa, but their efforts fell short as Shelton State successfully shot free throws at the end of a close game to win, 86-77.
“I was really proud of the way the guys played against a physically larger team,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We hadn’t played a game since Dec. 12 and after a long layoff like that, sometimes players have trouble playing their usual game.
“We played well, got some rebounds and played probably the best we’ve done when it came to making adjustments as the game progressed. We didn’t turn the ball over much and that’s always good.”
Leading ESCC scorers Ryan Davis and Joshua Graham had 15 points apiece; Ryan Sanders and JaJuan Hayes netted 11 points each; and Lucas Wells bagged 10 points in the loss.
Enterprise ended pre-division games with a 4-8 record and will open South Division play Tuesday at Coastal Alabama South (8-3) in Bay Minette at 7:30 p.m.
ESCC’s Weevil Women (6-4) face Coastal South (5-4) at 5:30 p.m.
The Weevil Women are in first place in the South Division and Coastal South is second; the division’s other five teams have losing records as division play begins.
