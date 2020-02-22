The chill in the air in Chalmette, Louisiana, did nothing to cool bats in the hands of Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils on Friday afternoon as they downed Nunez Community College, 10-4.
Enterprise had 12 hits in the nine-inning game, with four Weevils enjoying multi-hit outings.
Kyle Vogler had two hits, two RBIs, two runs scored, two stolen bases and drew a walk; Connor Purvis went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and two walks.
Austin Thrasher had a pair of hits, scored two runs, stole a base and drove in a run; and Drew Powell had two hits and four RBIs.
Four ESCC pitchers took the mound Friday; Noah Farmer pitched four innings, gave up three hits and one earned run while walking three and striking out seven.
Taylor Gover pitched three innings, allowed three hits, three earned runs, walked two and struck out five.
Easton Lumpkin gave up a hit in his one inning on the hill; he walked one batter and struck out one.
Jake Estes gave up one hit and struck out the side in his inning on the mound.
The Weevils had a Saturday game scheduled with Nunez and will play their first home game against Andrew College on Tuesday.
