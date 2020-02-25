The final curtain of Enterprise State Community College’s 2019-20 Weevil Women’s basketball season fell in Selma Monday night against Wallace Community College Selma.
Ditto for ESCC’s Boll Weevils men’s team.
What began as a season of promise became anything but that, as youthful inexperience, injuries and attrition took their toll on both ESCC teams.
Despite that, the Weevil Women, with only two sophomores, Laken Cooks and Savannah Carty, finished 4-8 in South Division games, 10-12, overall, by upending Wallace-Selma, 68-64, Monday.
Carty scored 16 points in her final ESCC game; Gwen Mitchell scored 13 points and Ivy Turner had 10 for ESCC.
Enterprise, needing to win its last two games to get a state tournament berth, was eliminated from the post-season last Thursday with a home loss to Bishop State.
Chattahoochee Valley (11-1, 18-10), Coastal Alabama-South (8-4, 13-10) and Bishop (8-4, 14-13) earned the top three spots in the division and were the division’s only teams with overall winning records
The Boll Weevils men’s team finished 5-9 in division games, 9-17 overall and had needed a win in Selma, against the South Division’s No. 1 team, Monday, combined with a Bishop loss to Coastal Alabama Community College-South, the division’s No. 2 team, to grab the division’s last playoff spot.
Coastal-South did its part Monday downing Bishop, 95-69, putting the ball in ESCC’s hands.
The win didn’t happen; Wallace-Selma downed ESCC, 110-86, leaving the Weevils a win shy of the postseason, since only the Top 5 teams qualify this season.
For the last several years, the South Division’s Top 6 teams played in the tournament.
Enterprise lost one division game by 11 points, two by 9 points, two by 3 points and one by 2 points, games that could’ve been won at the free throw line.
In a year South Division teams were without tall inside players, ESCC began the season with a 6’8” and a 6’9” player who chose to leave the team before division play began, turning what could’ve been a deep run into the playoffs team into a wait till next year outfit.
Wallace-Selma finished the regular season 12-2 in South Division games, 26-4 overall.
Wallace-Selma, Coastal South (11-3, 20-6) and Chattahoochee Valley (10-4, 19-9) were the only teams in the 8-team division with overall winning records.
Six sophomores played their final game as Boll Weevils Monday.
Joshua Graham, Mykel Wilson, Demetri Gallette, Jerret Jenkins, Ryan Sanders and Terence Anderson have written their names in the ESCC history book.
Gallette had 16 points and Ryan Davis added 10 to the ESCC total.
