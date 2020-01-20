Trailing 66-64 with 1.9 seconds left to play, Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils came within a controversial out-of-bounds call under their own goal of getting a South Division win against visiting Chattahoochee Valley Community College Saturday; the Pirates left Ray Lolley Gym with 67-64 win.
The Weevils battled from beginning to end, led only three times, but played strong defensively to give themselves a chance to win.
Missed layups and other errant shots within four feet of the basket were costly for the Weevils, who nevertheless, after trailing, 39-33, at intermission, got themselves in position to win when a technical foul against CVCC, for not having a uniform number in the scorebook, allowed ESCC to tie the score, 44-44, with 15:13 left to play.
“We’ve just got to get tougher,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We’ve got to improve in the fundamentals of the game and play the whole game hard on offense and defense if we plan to get into the playoffs in March.”
Enterprise (2-2, 6-10) is tied with Coastal Alabama-North (2-2, 2-18), behind South Division-leading Wallace-Selma (4-0, 18-2) and CVCC (3-1, 12-4) and Bishop State (3-1, 7-10).
Wallace-Selma, CVCC and Coastal-South (1-2, 10-5) are the only three teams with overall winning records in the 8-team division.
Saturday, Joshua Graham, with 22 points, was the only ESCC player scoring in double figures; eleven Weevils saw action, and all scored.
“What we’re not doing is getting the ball to the guy with the hot hand,” Williams said. “It’s not going to be the same guy every game.
“When we play together and play hard, we can win, and that’s what we’re working toward.”
Enterprise plays at Coastal-North Tuesday.
