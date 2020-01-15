weevils baseball photo

Enterprise State pitcher Alex Friesen (left) and coach Bubba Frichter talk to media members during a preseason press conference hosted by Encore Sports Medicine in Enterprise on Wednesday. The event took place at Shane’s Rib Shack. The Weevils open their season Feb. 6. The ESCC softball season begins Feb. 1 at a tournament in Florida.

 JON JOHNSON/DOTHAN EAGLE
