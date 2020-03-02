There’s a feeling watching the 2020 Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils play baseball the team’s 4-7 February record is not acceptable and is not something the Weevils will repeat when the South Division season starts Thursday and concludes May 2.
The last February weekend saw Enterprise fall to visiting Nunez Community College, 2-1, in the second three-game set against the Louisiana outfit responsible for three of ESCC’s losses.
After a heartbreaking, 5-1, loss, after holding a 1-0 lead through seven innings of Friday night’s game at Warren Field, the Weevils bounced back to take a 5-4 win in Saturday’s first game played at ESCC’s home diamond.
With swirling winds and a cloudless, high sky, the teams endured adventures in outfielding that made catching any flyball routine.
Nunez scored two runs off ESCC’s starting pitcher Dylan Register in the first inning of Saturday’s opener, but the Weevils battled back to tie the score in the home half of the inning.
With one out, Connor Purvis was hit by a pitch. Austin Thrasher doubled, Stratton Watt drew a walk, and John Michael Riley and Delvin Gomez had consecutive singles, resulting in runs scored by Purvis and Thrasher.
Enterprise took the lead in the bottom of the second inning.
In the inning, Christian Beasley singled, Kyle Vogler doubled, Thrasher walked, and Watt singled to drive in both runs as the Weevils took a 4-2 lead.
Nunez scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, tying the score, 4-4, where it remained until the bottom of the seventh inning.
Vogler walked to put the game’s winning run on first; a stolen base, an infield single by Purvis and an RBI single by Thrasher produced the 5-4 win.
For Enterprise, Vogler had a double and drew a walk; Purvis was hit by a pitch and singled; Thrasher doubled, singled and drew a walk; Watt walked, singled and was hit by a pitch; Riley had a single; Gomez singled; and Beasley singled to account for all ESCC’s hits.
Dylan Register, KJ Warren and Easton Lumpkin saw mound duty for Enterprise.
The Weevils took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap when Vogler singled, stole a base and scored after Purvis and Thrasher’s sacrifices produced the only run in the game’s first three innings.
Nunez plated three runs in the top of the fourth, would add three more in the top of the seventh frame and allowed Enterprise but one run the rest of the 6-2 game.
ESCC’s second run came in the bottom of the fourth and was scored by Kolby Pickles who walked, advanced on Dalton Grider’s single and scored on a fielder’s choice by Vogler.
Vogler, Thrasher and Grider got a hit apiece and that was all she wrote for ESCC hits.
Jade Sikes, Ryan Middleton, Jake Estes, Jarrett Miller and Brett James pitched for the Weevils.
Enterprise opens South Division play against Bishop State Thursday; first pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for noon, weather permitting, at the ESCC field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.