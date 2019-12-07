The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women won their fifth-consecutive game and improved to 5-3 on the season with a 64-50 decision over visiting Albany Tech Friday night in Ray Lolley Gym.
“We played really hard all game,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “I can’t express how well the girls played and how proud I am when I see them come together and play as a team.
“The girls played defense in an offensive manner and grabbed control of the game early and kept it until the final buzzer. That’s all you can ask of a team.”
Three ESCC players scored in double figures led by Jesslyn Culverhouse’s 24 points; Gwin Mitchell added 15 points and Savannah Carty netted 14.
“The girls are playing as a team, honing their skills in practice and in games and that produces wins,” Williams said.
The Weevil Women hosed Faulkner University Saturday.
Enterprise’s men’s team also downed Albany Tech Friday; the Boll Weevils needed double overtime to grab a 94-93 win.
ESCC (4-3) placed five players in double figures with Mykil Wilson leading the way with 24 points; JuJuan Hayes added 16 points, James Pursley scored 15, Hunter Davis added 11, and Jarret Jenkins netted 10 in a win that wasn’t overly pleasing to Williams.
“A win is a win, even if it’s ugly, and this one was ugly,” the veteran ESCC coach said. “Right now, turnovers are killing us and that’s something we’ve got to work to improve on before Tuesday when we host Shelton State.
“Our decision-making isn’t where it should be at this point; the guys have to be more disciplined and must play smart and play hard throughout games.
“We have an opportunity to be good if we’re willing to work hard and do those things good teams do.”
The Weevils hosted Marion Military Saturday.
