The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils downed host Nunez Community College, 6-2, in Saturday’s opening game of a doubleheader played in Chalmette, Louisiana, but fell, 5-2, in the nightcap to finish the weekend winning the series, 2-1.
The teams are scheduled for a rematch in Enterprise Feb. 28-29.
Enterprise broke a scoreless tie in the top half of the fifth inning of the first game and added the sixth run in the seventh. Nunez got its two runs in the home half of the sixth.
ESCC batters got seven hits in Saturday’s first game with Drew Powell getting two of them; the freshman from Tampa scored a run and drove in one.
Kyle Vogler drew a walk, went 1-for-3, had an RBI and two runs scored.
Austin Thrasher was 1-for-2 with a run scored; Zach Hansen had a hit, a run scored and an RBI; and Micah McLeod had a hit and plated a pair of runs for the Weevils.
In the nightcap, Delvan Gomez had two hits, drew a walk and scored a run; Brady Peddie had a hit, a walk and a run scored.
Enterprise hosts Andrew College Tuesday at 1 p.m. weather permitting.
