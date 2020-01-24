escc logo

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils earned an 85-72 road win Thursday in Mobile against Bishop State, setting up Monday’s match-up against the South Division’s top team, Wallace-Selma (5-0, 20-2).

Joshua Graham’s 23 points led ESCC (3-3, 7-11).

Ryan Davis and Mykel Wilson bagged 18 points apiece for the Weevils.

Enterprise, tied for fifth in the division with Coastal Alabama-North, has games remaining with all its division rivals.

Chattahoochee Valley (5-1, 14-4), Coastal Alabama-South (3-2, 12-5) and Bishop (3-2, 7-12) stand between the Weevils and first place.

Thursday, Enterprise’s Weevil Women learned why Bishop’s Wildcats (4-0, 10-9) are the South Division’s top team; Bishop claimed a 74-47 win.

ESCC (1-4, 7-8) was led by Savannah Carty’s 16 points and Laken Cooks’ 11 on a night the Weevils struggled at both ends of the court.

Currently, Enterprise is in sixth place behind Chattahoochee Valley (3-1, 9-8), Coastal Alabama-South (3-2, 8-7), Wallace-Selma (3-2, 7-10) and L.B. Wallace (3-3, 5-11).

The Weevils host Wallace-Selma Monday.

