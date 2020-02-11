Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils did what they had to do Monday night to gain momentum heading into the final four games of the regular season by downing visiting L.B. Wallace, 88-64, despite having only two players, Ryan Sanders and Mykel Wilson, 26 and 21 points, respectively, score in double figures.
ESCC (4-6, 8-14) travels to Coastal Alabama-East (0-10, 2-19) Thursday, hosts Coastal Alabama-North (6-3, 6-19) Monday and Bishop State (5-4, 9-14) February 20.
The Weevils end the regular season at South Division-leading Wallace-Selma (7-1, 22-3) February 24.
“Defensively, the guys were awesome,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “Turnovers were a big part of the game; we had steals throughout the game and that’s what we want to happen.
“We scored a lot of points in the transition game and that’s because the guys really got after it the whole game.”
Enterprise won Monday’s turnover battle with steals at both ends of the court and the Weevils outrebounded the Saints but continued missing free throws down the stretch, that for Monday’s game, didn’t cost the Weevils a win.
