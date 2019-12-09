Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women won their sixth-consecutive game by pasting Faulkner University, 82-54, Saturday afternoon at Ray Lolley Gym on the ESCC campus.
After starting the season with three losses, ESCC (6-3) has taken strides toward becoming the team ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams expects.
“Our defense has been tremendous the last few games,” Williams said. “The girls are working hard in practice and are playing great right now.”
Ivy Turner led Enterprise in scoring with 20 points; Makala Morris had 17 points and Quiniyah Granbarry and Antonyia Hicks netted 11 points apiece.
Morris scored 15 straight points coming off the ESCC bench.
“We got 30 points from non-starting players and that’s huge,” Williams said. “That kind of production off the bench wins games.”
The Weevil Women travel to Gadsden State Thursday to close out their non-conference season.
After taking a double-overtime win against Albany Tech Friday, the Enterprise men’s team saw Saturday’s game against Marion Military come down to the final buzzer.
“Sad way to lose a game,” Williams said of the Boll Weevils’ 63-61 loss to the Tigers. “They scored on a put-back rebound at the buzzer. That hurt!”
Enterprise (4-5) was led by Ryan Sanders’ 22 points; Mykil Wilson had 11 points and Demetri Galette scored 10 in the losing effort.
“We’re a young team making rookie mistakes,” Williams said of the 2019-20 Weevils team that features seven freshmen. “We missed 15 points on missed layups and a team can’t do that and expect to win.
“We also need to work on eliminating turnovers and must do a better job rebounding; we missed the rebound at the end of the game that cost us.
“But we have time to work on these things before conference season starts in January. And I’d much rather take our bumps and bruises now getting ready for January.
“This team can be special if we keep working to improve.”
Enterprise hosts Shelton State (7-2) at 7 p.m. today.
