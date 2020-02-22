What at first looks like a basketball scorebook’s individual scoring line — 02202020 — is nothing more than Feb. 20, 2020, in Arabic numerals, the date of Enterprise State Community College’s last home basketball game of this season.
It was an unforgettable game, and that’s the pity of it.
The homecoming game against South Division foe Bishop State was critical in terms of playoff participation as the teams brought matching 5-7 division records to the Ray Lolley Gym floor.
At game time, the tie was for fifth place with one game apiece left in the regular season after Thursday’s clash.
For the first time in recent memory, the Alabama Community College Conference is using a system in which the top five teams in both divisions qualify for the state tournament.
Heretofore, the top six teams got playoff berths.
When Thursday’s game ended, Bishop escaped with a 99-96 win that gave the Wildcats sole possession of fifth place in the division.
Despite the loss that saw the Weevils miss 10 free throws and turn the ball over repeatedly, there’s still a glimmer of post-season hope left.
Now, Enterprise (5-8, 9-16) travels to No. 1 Wallace-Selma (11-2, 25-4) and needs a win coupled with a Bishop (6-7, 10-16) loss to No. 2 Coastal Alabama Community College-South (10-3, 19-6), both on Monday.
Wallace-Selma beat Enterprise, 94-75, January 27, in Enterprise.
Coastal-South beat Bishop, 86-73, in Mobile in January.
An ESCC win coupled with a Bishop loss Monday, would produce another Enterprise/Bishop tie and with head-to-head results the tie-breaking factor, Enterprise gets the playoff berth because of the Weevils, 85-72, win in Mobile in January.
Enterprise had its chances in Thursday’s heartbreaking loss.
Bishop led, 56-49, at halftime and, 74-67, with 10 minutes to play but Enterprise battled back time and again and finally tied the score, 83-83, with 5:26 to play.
When Enterprise shots quit finding the basket and the turnover bug stung the Weevils repeatedly, the Wildcats never trailed down the heart-pumping stretch.
The Weevils stayed at least a basket behind until the end.
Jerret Jenkins led ESCC with 19 points; Ryan Sanders added 14, Joshua Graham chipped in 12 points and Demetri Gallette had 10 before the season’s most-excited crowd.
“Missed free throws and turnovers beat us,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “It just wasn’t our night.
“We’ll get on the bus Monday and see what we can do against Wallace-Selma. We still have a shot.”
