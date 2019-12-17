Janie Wiggins, for the first time in 25 years, won't be the head coach of a school's volleyball team as a new season begins next year.
Her resignation was approved at Tuesday's meeting of the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education.
She said she is resigning to spend more time with her family and to embark on new projects in the community.
"It's just one of those things where I could not possibly love what I do more, but it's time," Wiggins told The Ledger Tuesday. "This is my 25th year. I'm actually contemplating retirement as a whole but will make that decision later on. I just prayed about it and, you know, I want to be able to be there for my girls, to watch them play and support them."
Wiggins has three daughters -- Alex, Ali and Abigail -- and a close niece, Mikayla. Alex just finished her junior year playing volleyball at Alabama State, while Ali is a senior at Enterprise High School who recently signed to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama-South and Abigail is a seventh-grader at Dauphin Junior High School.
"(I can't explain) how bad I hate Alex playing somewhere, and I can't watch her play," she said. "I would try to catch everything I could, maybe on a bus between games, but sometimes I wouldn't be able to. I want to be there as much as I can for her senior year.
"They were able to play Florida in the first round of the NCAA playoffs (earlier this month), and I just want to be able to take in (more of those experiences) with her and enjoy her last year. It's tough to think about her not playing volleyball next year. I don't want to have any regrets saying I missed it."
She said there would be times where Abigail and Alex would play at the same time, making it difficult to support both girls and fulfill her obligations to the Lady Wildcats.
"I'm the kind of person that I'm going to do whatever I need to do to the best of my abilities," Wiggins said of her coaching duties. "I enjoyed doing it. I just want to be able to serve (my family) more. They've been very understanding about how dedicated I am to what I do. On numerous occasions I would put other people's children -- and all my girls at Enterprise and all the parents know that my players are my kids and my family -- before my own. My family sacrificed for me for years, so I feel like this is my opportunity to show them God is first and family is second."
Wiggins leaves behind a 631-249 coaching career. At Enterprise, where she has coached since 2012, she led the Lady Wildcats to eight area championships and six Elite 8 appearances.
After playing volleyball at Troy University in the 1990's, Wiggins was the head coach for Enterprise State Community College’s volleyball team from 1995 until 1997. She was also an assistant coach at Kinston from 1997 until 1999, where the Kinston Bulldogs were 1997 Class 1A State Champions and runner-up in 1998.
She took over as Kinston’s head coach, her alma mater, in 2000, and led the Lady Bulldogs until taking over as Enterprise’s head coach. At Kinston, she was 367-144 with a state championship in 2006, 12 area championships and a school-record breaking 51-5 season in 2005.
"I could do this for 10 more years, easily, because I just love it that much, but I'm trusting what God has out there for me in continuing to allow me to bless and serve others," said Wiggins. "I want to do what God wants me to do. When I left Kinston and came to Enterprise, it was a total leap of faith on my part. He opened the door (for me) to come to Enterprise. I've had absolutely no regrets about that decision. I trusted God then, and look where I am now and how much he took care of me and my family."
Wiggins will remain in Enterprise and open her own training facility -- The Link -- by March or April 2020 if everything works out.
"My biggest thing is I'm not going anywhere," she said. "I'm going to continue to work with my Enterprise girls and work with girls from the Wiregrass year round. It's always been a dream of mine."
She has already been involved in community efforts. Recently, Wiggins worked closely with the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department in establishing its first ever rec league for volleyball.
The facility's name, according to Wiggins, came about after a lot of thought and prayer, and it relates to those community ties.
"I've tried to focus on the fact that I'm not leaving," Wiggins said. "That's what I've told my girls. I'm going to be here in Enterprise and I'll be accessible. It's really hard when you're thinking about the next stage of your life and how to really sum up what it is you have in your heart and what you want to do. I wanted to be able to combine my spiritual beliefs and continue to instill that in my players, and I wanted to be able to help them link that side to other aspects of the community and really just be a link back to the community."
Overall, Wiggins said the most meaningful part of her coaching career was building relationships with players and coaches.
"What I value the most is the relationships I still have with the girls that I coach and the best friends I have that are coaches throughout the state," she said. "We still say in touch, and they're all great people. The relationships you build in coaching, especially at the high school level, that's second to none. I wouldn't trade any moment I've had to this point of my coaching career. This was a tough decision, but I want to be able to do more for God, my family, my community. This will give me that opportunity.
"However long I'm here, I want to be in a position to serve others."
