The Enterprise boys tennis team went 1-2 in the season-opening Auburn Invitational Friday and Saturday.
The Wildcats lost to Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville, both by 7-2 score, and beat Austin 8-1.
Winning for Enterprise against Auburn was No. 2 player Alex Nelson and No. 3 Bradley Pouncey. Nelson beat Sunghun Cho 8-6 and Pouncey defeated Carter Chase 8-8 (8-6 in tiebreaker).
The same two won against Hewitt-Trussville. Nelson beat Harry Le 8-8 (7-5) and Pouncey defeated Brandon Towers 8-6.
In the win over Austin, Ayden Peterson beat Cole Reynolds at No. 1, 8-4; Nelson beat Bryant Maze 8-1 at No. 2; Pouncey beat Hayden Wynn 8-1 at No. 3; Evan Stewart beat Dylan Montgomery 8-6 at No. 4 and Connor Morris beat Garrett Free 8-6 at No. 5. Cameron Emerson, at No. 6, lost to Sean Ambrose 8-6.
In doubles, the tandem of Peterson-Pouncey beat Reynolds-Maze 8-3 at No. 1; Nelson-Stewart beat Wynn-Montgomery 8-0 at No. 2 and Micah Smith and Judah Talley beat Free-Ambrose 8-4 at No. 3.
Enterprise girls also go 1-2: The Enterprise girls also went 1-2 at the Auburn Tournament, beating Austin 6-3 and losing to both Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville 9-0.
Winning against Auburn were Grace Heim, Katie Nelson, Hais Kokoszka and Anna Warren in singles and the doubles team of Tori Ammons and Heim and Nelson and Kokoszka.
Heim beat Austin’s Blakely Yates 8-1 at No. 2 singles; Nelson beat Kendall Bramblett 8-1 at No. 3; Kokoszka beat Soli Sepulveda at No. 4 singles 8-2.
Ammons and Heim earned an 8-5 win over Lily Clovers and Sepulveda at No. 1 doubles and Nelson and Kokoszka beat Bramblett and Lane Williams 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.
