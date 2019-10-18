Wildcats back on the road at Montgomery

After a bye week to recuperate, Enterprise is headed to Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl to take on the R.E. Lee Generals.
The Wildcats (2-5, 1-3) are two weeks removed from a tough home matchup with Class 7A, Region 2 leader Central-Phenix City. The Red Devils won, 42-13.
Heading into tonight’s matchup, the two biggest storylines will be injuries and a possible playoff berth for Enterprise. After a red hot start to the season, Lee has left the door wide open for some chaotic Region 2 scenarios. The Generals were handled by Prattville two weeks ago in a 20-3 game and last week lost to Central, 53-26.
Should Enterprise hand Lee a third straight loss and follow it up with a win over Jeff Davis next Friday, Enterprise would finish in a tie with Lee -- the Generals have no region games after Enterprise -- at 3-3 for fourth place in Region 2, but Enterprise would own the head-to-head tiebreaker and claim playoff positioning.
However, a number of more chaotic scenarios could occur depending on what happens with Auburn and Prattville. Both teams are currently 3-1 in region games, and Auburn and Prattville do battle tonight, obviously giving either team a guaranteed loss. Each team also has one more region game remaining -- Prattville against Smiths Station and Auburn against Central. Should the loser in tonight’s Prattville/Auburn contest also lose their next region game, that team would finish with three Region 2 losses, as well, and open up a host of playoff possibilities.
While it’s fun to speculate, all the potential chaos obviously hinges on one thing for Enterprise -- winning.
Coming off the bye week, a number of Wildcats have had time to rest up and perhaps nurse some nagging injuries. All eyes will be on Enterprise’s backfield, where the two most high profile injuries have occurred. Junior Josh McCray has not seen action since an injury late against Smiths Station on Sept. 13, and freshman tailback Mykel Johnson has been battling a nagging ankle injury he picked up against Prattville on Sept. 20.
Johnson carried a few times in the Central contest, but still seemed to be limited by the injury.
Both guys are questionable for tonight’s game.
If they can’t go, Enterprise did find production on the ground from sophomore Quentin Hayes, who was a bright spot for the Wildcats against Central. Hayes crossed the century mark on 23 carries in the game.
